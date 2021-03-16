WOBURN, Mass., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (Nasdaq:YTEN), an agricultural bioscience company, today reported financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.



"In 2020 we continued to execute our business plan, and successfully achieved key milestones required to utilize Camelina as a platform crop to produce fuel, food and PHA bioplastic," said Oliver Peoples, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Yield10 Bioscience. “Among our key accomplishments in 2020 was securing the collaboration with Rothamsted Research for the exclusive option to commercialize advanced omega-3 (DHA+EPA) technology developed as a sustainable solution for the aquaculture market. This technology has high product revenue potential and fills a critical gap in our portfolio between current Camelina seed products and new products from our PHA bioplastic variety currently in development. In 2020, we also advanced E3902, a CRISPR genome-edited high oil content trait, through two cycles of scale up and demonstrated proof of concept for producing PHA bioplastic in the seed of field grown Camelina.

"Permitting for our 2021 field tests is underway for sites in the U.S. and Canada. We plan to scale up our two best PHA Camelina lines for pilot seed processing and product prototyping activities, designed for use in water treatment and bioplastics. In addition, we plan to further scale up seed production of E3902 to enable larger scale planting as early as 2022.

“Having secured an option on the omega-3 technology and achieved proof of concept for PHA production in 2020, Yield10 now controls two high value Camelina product technologies providing us with strong market differentiation. The plan going forward is to launch these products sequentially. For this reason, in 2021, we have placed increased emphasis on the development of elite Camelina winter and spring varieties incorporating key agronomic or input traits including herbicide tolerance and disease resistance. These traits will have priority resourcing going forward as they will be critical for enabling large acreage adoption of the crop. We believe that this elite germplasm will provide a robust commercial foundation for our omega- 3 and PHA bioplastic traits.

“To create option value for our performance traits, we are providing access to our novel trait discoveries through research license agreements to leading seed companies, enabling them to evaluate our traits in the major commercial crops. Our GRAIN platform continues to produce new insights into plant metabolism and identifying new targets for improving crop content and performance. We will continue to engage our research licensees and support their efforts evaluating traits identified using the GRAIN platform. In 2021, we will also support activities at Rothamsted Research directed towards the ongoing development and evaluation of omega-3 (DHA+EPA) Camelina lines. Achieving our goal of making omega-3 oils through a sustainable, land-based method could drive demand in the aquaculture feed market."

"Our rigorous financial discipline and strategic deployment of cash investment in our business in 2020, coupled with the addition of new capital in early 2021, significantly strengthens our balance sheet to drive forward and build value in our Camelina business over the next two years," said Peoples.

Recent Accomplishments

Signed collaboration with Rothamsted Research for advanced omega-3 oil technology

Signed research license with GDM for testing traits in soybean

Strengthened the balance sheet to extend cash runway to achieve value building milestones Raised $12.0 million in net proceeds in a public offering of common stock and received cash proceeds of $3.9 million from warrant exercises in early 2021

Achieved proof-of-concept milestone for producing PHA in field grown Camelina plants

Conducted two cycles of seed scale up for CRISPR E3902 Camelina (US mid-west, California)

Defined the target trait stack for our core, elite Camelina germplasm collection

Collected agronomic and other performance data on C3004 and C3007 events in Camelina in 2020 field tests

Recently granted U.S. patents on C3003 and C3007 traits



COVID-19 Impact on Operations. The Company has implemented business continuity plans to address the COVID-19 pandemic and minimize disruptions to ongoing operations. To date, despite the pandemic, we have been able to move forward with the operational steps required to execute our 2021 field trials in Canada and the United States. It is possible, however, that any potential future closures of our research facilities, should they continue for an extended time period, could adversely impact our anticipated time frames for evaluating and/or reporting data from our field trials and other work we have planned to accomplish during 2021 and beyond.

FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

Cash Position

Yield10 Bioscience is managed with an emphasis on cash flow and deploys its financial resources in a disciplined manner to achieve its key strategic objectives.

Cash used by operating activities during the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 remained consistent at $8.7 million. During 2020, Yield10 completed concurrent public and private securities offerings, raising a total of $5.3 million, net of offering costs, and received cash proceeds from warrants exercised during the year of $1.7 million. As a result, the Company ended 2020 with $9.7 million in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. The Company anticipates net cash usage during 2021 in a range of approximately $10.0 - $11.0 million.

Subsequent to the Company's December 31, 2020 year-end, it raised another $12.0 million in cash from the sale of common stock, net of offering costs, and received cash proceeds of $3.9 million from further warrant exercises. The Company's present capital resources, including funds received in early 2021, are expected to fund its planned operations into the first quarter of 2023.

Operating Results

Research grant revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $0.8 million, consistent with the $0.8 million recorded in the previous year. Research and development expense was $5.4 million during the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to $4.8 million recorded for the year ended December 31, 2019. General and administrative expenses were $5.0 million and $4.6 million for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

Yield10 reported a loss from operations of $9.6 million for the full year 2020 as compared to a loss from operations of $8.6 million in 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company reported a net loss after taxes of $10.2 million, or $4.30 per share, in comparison to a net loss after taxes of $13.0 million, or $35.50 per share, during the year ended December 31, 2019. The greater after tax loss in 2019 was the result of non-cash and other charges related to the Company's securities offering completed in November 2019 and reported under other income (expense) as described below.

Total research grant revenues were $0.2 million and $0.1 million during the fourth quarters of 2020 and 2019, respectively. Research and development expense increased by $0.2 million from $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 to $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. General and administrative expenses remained consistent at $1.4 million during both the fourth quarters ended December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019.

Yield10 reported a loss from operations of $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. The Company also reported a net loss after taxes of $2.6 million, or $0.79 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to a net loss after taxes of $6.8 million, or $12.02 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. The reduction in net loss of $4.2 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2020 is the result of non-cash and other charges related to the Company's securities offering completed during the fourth quarter of the previous year.

Other Income (Expense)

During the year ended December 31, 2020, a non-cash charge of $1.0 million was recorded within other income (expense) related to a change in fair value of the Company's warrant liability that was initially recorded in connection with the Company's November 2019 securities offerings. During the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company also recognized $0.3 million in loan forgiveness income within other income (expense) in connection with a Paycheck Protection Act Loan issued under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. During the year ended December 31, 2019, the loss on issuance of securities of $13.0 million, offering costs of $1.3 million, and the reported gain of $9.5 million resulting from the change in fair value of the Company's warrant liability, relate to the Company's accounting for its November 2019 securities offerings.

YIELD10 BIOSCIENCE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

UNAUDITED

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)





Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue: Grant revenue $ 195 $ 140 $ 799 $ 806 Total revenue 195 140 799 806 Expenses: Research and development 1,422 1,202 5,361 4,848 General and administrative 1,383 1,353 5,047 4,554 Total expenses 2,805 2,555 10,408 9,402 Loss from operations (2,610 ) (2,415 ) (9,609 ) (8,596 ) Other income (expense): Loss on issuance of securities — (13,018 ) — (13,018 ) Offering costs — (1,254 ) — (1,254 ) Change in fair value of warrants — 9,541 (957 ) 9,541 Loan forgiveness income — — 333 — Other income (expense), net (2 ) 49 83 117 Total other income (expense) (2 ) (4,682 ) (541 ) (4,614 ) Net loss from operations before income taxes (2,612 ) (7,097 ) (10,150 ) (13,210 ) Income tax (provision) benefit (30 ) 254 (56 ) 254 Net loss $ (2,642 ) $ (6,843 ) $ (10,206 ) $ (12,956 ) Basic and diluted net loss per share $ (0.79 ) $ (12.02 ) $ (4.30 ) $ (35.50 ) Number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic & diluted 3,333,870 569,207 2,373,265 364,967





YIELD10 BIOSCIENCE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

UNAUDITED

(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)



December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,423 $ 5,417 Short-term investments 6,279 5,700 Accounts receivable 86 72 Unbilled receivables 27 20 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 527 475 Total current assets 10,342 11,684 Restricted cash 264 332 Property and equipment, net 921 1,243 Right-of-use assets 2,712 3,141 Other assets 283 318 Total assets $ 14,522 $ 16,718 Liabilities, Convertible Preferred Stock and Stockholders' Equity (Deficit) Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 60 $ 279 Accrued expenses 1,297 1,326 Lease liabilities 457 602 Total current liabilities 1,814 2,207 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 3,163 3,619 Warrant liability — 14,977 Other liabilities 13 — Total liabilities 4,990 20,803 Commitments and contingencies Series B Convertible Preferred Stock ($0.01 par value per share); 0 and 5,750 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively (Note 9) — — Stockholders' Equity (Deficit): Series A Convertible Preferred Stock ($0.01 par value per share); 0 and 796 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively — — Common stock ($0.01 par value per share); 60,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2020 and 2019; and 3,334,048 and 933,423 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 33 9 Additional paid-in capital 384,758 360,926 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (159 ) (126 ) Accumulated deficit (375,100 ) (364,894 ) Total stockholders' equity (deficit) 9,532 (4,085 ) Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders' equity (deficit) $ 14,522 $ 16,718





YIELD10 BIOSCIENCE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

UNAUDITED

(In thousands)





