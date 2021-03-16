SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker-dealer LPL Financial LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) (the “Company”), today released its monthly activity report for February 2021.

Total advisory and brokerage assets served at the end of February were approximately $925 billion, an increase of 2.0% compared to the end of January 2021.

Total net new assets for February were an inflow of $5.9 billion, translating to a 7.9% annualized growth rate. This includes total net new advisory assets of $6.0 billion, translating to a 15.4% annualized growth rate.

Total client cash balances at the end of February were $48.3 billion, a decrease of $0.5 billion compared to the end of January 2021. Net buying in February was $6.0 billion.

(End of Period $ in billions, unless noted)



February January Change February Change 2021 2021 M/M 2020 Y/Y Assets Served Advisory Assets 477.4 464.6 2.8 % 355.7 34.2 % Brokerage Assets 447.7 442.3 1.2 % 380.9 17.5 % Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets 925.1 907.0 2.0 % 736.6 25.6 %



Total Net New Assets* Net New Advisory Assets 6.0 4.2 n/m 4.6 n/m Net New Brokerage Assets (0.0 ) (0.6 ) n/m 0.7 n/m Total Net New Assets 5.9 3.6 n/m 5.3 n/m Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions 1.1 1.0 n/m 0.8 n/m



Client Cash Balances Insured Cash Account Balances 37.3 37.5 (0.5 %) 24.8 50.4 % Deposit Cash Account Balances 7.9 8.0 (1.3 %) 5.2 51.9 % Total Bank Sweep Balances 45.2 45.5 (0.7 %) 30.0 50.7 % Money Market Account Cash Balances 1.4 1.4 n/m 1.6 n/m Purchased Money Market Funds 1.7 1.8 n/m 2.6 n/m Total Money Market Balances 3.1 3.2 (3.1 %) 4.3 (27.9 %) Total Client Cash Balances 48.3 48.8 (1.0 %) 34.2 41.2 % Net Buy (Sell) Activity 6.0 4.5 n/m 3.9 n/m Market Indices S&P 500 (end of period) 3,811 3,714 2.6 % 2,954 29.0 % Fed Funds Effective Rate (average bps) 8 9 n/m 158 n/m

* Total Net New Assets consists of asset inflows minus outflows, plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees.



For additional information regarding these and other LPL Financial business metrics, please refer to the Company’s most recent earnings announcement, which is available in the quarterly results section of investor.lpl.com.

