EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) (the “Company”) announced today that it intends to offer shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. All of the shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be offered by the Company. The Company intends to grant the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the shares of its common stock offered in the public offering. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for the offering for general corporate purposes, including the continued investment in commercialization efforts. The offering is subject to market and other conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.



Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. is acting as sole book-running manager in connection with the offering. Lake Street Capital Markets, LLC is acting as lead manager for the offering.

The offering is made pursuant to a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-224881) that was filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and was declared effective on May 23, 2018. The Company will file a prospectus supplement with the SEC relating to such shares of common stock. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering may be obtained, when available, at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc., 640 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10019, or by email at prospectus@ladenburg.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offer, if at all, will be made only by means of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus forming a part of the effective registration statement.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq:CHFS) is a medical device company dedicated to changing the lives of patients suffering from fluid overload through science, collaboration, and innovation. The company is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing the Aquadex SmartFlow® system for ultrafiltration therapy. CHF Solutions is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn., with a wholly-owned subsidiary in Ireland. The company has been listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market since February 2012.

About the Aquadex SmartFlow System

The Aquadex SmartFlow® system delivers clinically proven therapy using a simple, flexible and smart method of removing excess fluid from patients suffering from hypervolemia (fluid overload). The Aquadex SmartFlow® system is indicated for temporary (up to 8 hours) or extended (longer than 8 hours in patients who require hospitalization) use in adult and pediatric patients weighing 20 kg or more whose fluid overload is unresponsive to medical management, including diuretics. All treatments must be administered by a health care provider, within an outpatient or inpatient clinical setting, under physician prescription, both having received training in extracorporeal therapies.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may be considered forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements about the closing of the offering of securities and the anticipated use of the net proceeds therefrom. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our ability to execute on our commercial strategy, the possibility that we may be unable to raise sufficient funds necessary for our anticipated operations, our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. CHF Solutions does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

