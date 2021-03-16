NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. (TSXV: NLH) (“Nova Leap” or “the Company”), a home health care organization ranked #2 on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies, announced today that it has appointed Marie Mullally, President & CEO of CUA, to its Board of Directors effective March 16, 2021. The Company also intends to nominate Anne Whelan, CEO of Seafair Capital, for election at Nova Leap’s April 29, 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

“We are pleased to welcome Marie and Anne as new independent directors to Nova Leap’s Board,” said Dana Hatfield, Chair of Nova Leap’s Board. “They join Nova Leap at an exciting time as we continue to drive our strategy forward. Combined, these two very accomplished business leaders bring corporate governance, operations, M&A, organic expansion, U.S. cross border and direct home care experience to Nova Leap. The addition of these directors complements our Board’s skills and experience, and we are confident they will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy, drive profitability and enhance value for Nova Leap shareholders.”

Nova Leap’s Board regularly evaluates its composition to ensure it includes the appropriate skills, experience and perspective necessary to drive growth for Nova Leap shareholders. With the addition of these two new Director nominees, there will be six Board nominees for election at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders, five of whom are independent.

About Marie Mullally

Marie is the President and CEO of CUA, one of Atlantic Canada’s largest community banking institutions, a position she has held since 2011. She is also the current Chair of the Board of Nova Scotia Business Inc.

For more than three decades, Marie’s commitment to public service, community investment and business leadership has been felt at a local, regional and national level. Prior to her current role, Marie spent ten years as President and CEO of the Nova Scotia Gaming Corporation (NSGC), a Provincial Crown corporation. Under her leadership, the NSGC was recognized as a global leader for innovative responsible gambling programs. She has also held leadership roles with various Government of Nova Scotia departments.

In addition to being an active volunteer, university lecturer, wellness instructor, mentor and business advisor, Marie contributes to countless private, not-for-profit and public sector boards, and is a sought-after expert on the topic of corporate governance practices.

Recognized as one of the top 50 CEOs in Atlantic Canada, Marie holds the ICD.D designation from the Canadian Institute of Corporate Directors along with Bachelor of Commerce and Master of Business Administration degrees from Dalhousie University. Marie has also been awarded the Fellow Chartered Accountants designation from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nova Scotia and was named Chartered Accountant of the Year in 2008.

About Anne Whelan

Anne Whelan is a Canadian entrepreneur, innovator, community and business leader. As the founder and CEO of Seafair group, she has grown a small family business into a thriving portfolio of small and medium-sized organizations.

​In addition to leading her group of companies, Anne is currently a director of the Bank of Canada and of CSA Group, a Canadian standards organization with global operations in testing, inspection and certification. Anne has previously chaired the board of Newfoundland Power, a subsidiary of Fortis (TSX:FTS). She has been recognized for entrepreneurship and leadership at the national level, including being named CEO of the Year in Atlantic Canada (2014), one of Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women (2016) and Startup Canada’s Entrepreneur of the Year (2018). In 2012, Anne was awarded the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee for her contributions to home care.



Anne holds a Bachelor of Arts and a Master of Business Administration from Memorial University. She also completed advanced studies in alternative dispute resolution and holds the ICD.D designation from the Canadian Institute of Corporate Directors.

About Nova Leap

Nova Leap is an acquisitive home health care services company operating in one of the fastest-growing industries in the U.S. & Canada. The Company performs a vital role within the continuum of care with an individual and family centered focus, particularly those requiring dementia care. Nova Leap achieved the #2 ranking on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies and the #10 Ranking in the 2019 TSX Venture 50™ in the Clean Technology & Life Sciences sector. The Company is geographically diversified with operations in 7 different U.S. states within the New England, South- Central and Midwest regions as well as Nova Scotia, Canada.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION:

Certain information in this press release may contain forward-looking statements, such as statements regarding director nominations for the upcoming annual meeting of shareholders, future expansions and cost savings, the Company’s expected annualized recurring revenue run rate and plans regarding future acquisitions and financings. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions, including assumptions concerning general economic and market conditions, availability of working capital necessary for conducting Nova Leap’s operations, and Nova Leap’s ability to integrate its acquired businesses and maintain previously achieved service hour and revenue levels, that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. Risks that could cause results to differ from those stated in the forward-looking statements in this release include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic or any recurrence, including government regulations or voluntary measures limiting the Company’s ability to provide care to clients (such as shelter-in-place orders, isolation or quarantine orders, distancing requirements, or closures or restricted access procedures at facilities where clients reside), increased costs associated with personal protective equipment and sanitization supplies, staff and supply shortages; regulatory changes affecting the home care industry, other unexpected increases in operating costs and competition from other service providers. All forward-looking statements, including any financial outlook or future-oriented financial information, contained in this press release are made as of the date of this release and included for the purpose of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements unless and until required by securities laws applicable to the Company. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the Company's filings with the Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedar.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: Chris Dobbin, CPA, CA Director, President and CEO Nova Leap Health Corp. T: 902 401 9480 F: 902 482 5177 E: