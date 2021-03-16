All amounts are in US Dollars unless otherwise stated.



TORONTO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Apartment REIT (the “Trust”), (TSXV: FCA.U), (TSXV: FCA) announces that it has granted to certain trustees, officers and management of the Trust Unit Options (the "Options") to purchase a total of 119,500 trust units. 49,300 of the options have an exercise price of US$7.50 per trust unit and 70,200 of the options have an exercise price of US$8.30 per trust unit. The options are exercisable for a period of 10 years and have been granted in accordance with the terms of the Trust's current trust unit option plan.

ABOUT FIRM CAPITAL APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is a U.S. focused real estate investment trust that pursues multi-residential income producing real estate and related debt investments on both a wholly owned and joint venture basis. Upon closing of Hamilton Manor, the Trust will have ownership interests in a total of 2,091 apartment units diversely located in Florida, Connecticut, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Georgia and Maryland.

