Livonia, Michigan, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Home Care Matters has quickly become one of the leading podcast and YouTube shows on all age-related and long-term care issues. The show features numerous guests who are leaders in their respective fields and bring with them resources, tips, and discussions on important age-related topics to help families and caregivers to better understand the art of caring for a loved one. The YouTube show and podcast also directs the listeners and viewers on long-term care in the most efficient and interactive way, placing All Home Care Matters as the leader in this industry.

The podcast and the YouTube channel have really taken off and have been critically acclaimed almost since they started. As evident in the multitude of positive reviews and feedback left by listeners and viewers it is apparent that they are making quite the difference. The focus when creating All Home Care Matters was on helping families and those caring for loved ones have a better and deeper understanding of the issues that their loved ones are facing.



The YouTube channel’s focus is on specific topics like Understanding Parkinson’s Disease, What is Lewy Body Dementia, The Stages of Alzheimer’s disease, to general topics like What is Home Care, Home Care vs. Home Health Care. With such topics, the podcast and Youtube shows have seen exponential growth as many families and caregiving companies need this advice and information.

The podcast specifically focuses on Long-Term Care Issues and is a leading podcast for this category. To put out the best show possible to their listeners, All Home Care Matters have included interviews and features with those in the industry who are leaders and experts in healthcare, home care and long-term care as well as with a special focus on dementia. Together with their YouTube channel and podcast, they have become recognized as one of the best resources for families and others who are caring for loved ones. Whether it is listening to the podcast or watching on YouTube we can definitievly say it will be time well spent towards understanding the vast web of long-term care issues, especially in this time of a pandemic when the world has been almost totally dependent on online resources.

This brilliant and unique show is sponsored by Enriched Life Home Care Services which is an award-winning home care company based in Southeastern Michigan and has been serving families since 2013.

