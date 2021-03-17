The annual reports for 2020 and Pillar 3 report for the NFH Group and Bank Norwegian AS are published today, 17 March 2021, on NFH's website: https://www.banknorwegian.no/OmOss/InvestorRelations
For further information, please contact:
CFO Klara Lise Aasen; phone +47 47635583; kaa@banknorwegian.no
Head of Treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA
Lysaker, NORWAY
Pillar 3 2020 Norwegian Finans Holding GroupFILE URL | Copy the link below
Norwegian Finans Holding ASA Annual Report 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below
Bank Norwegian AS Annual Report 2020FILE URL | Copy the link below