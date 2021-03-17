cobas® pure integrated solutions brings together three diagnostic technologies 1 on a single platform to optimise space and resources in small to medium laboratory settings

With a footprint of just two square meters, this new analyser provides small to medium sized labs with access to more than 230 diagnostic tests 2 across a wide-range of disease areas including infectious diseases, oncology and cardiology

Through automation of manual tasks, Roche’s new solution is designed to simplify workflows and improve the productivity of lab personnel whilst also supporting the delivery of better patient care





Basel, 17 March 2021 – Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today the launch of cobas pure integrated solutions in countries accepting the CE mark.3 This new compact analyser combines three technologies1 on a single platform helping to simplify daily operations in labs with limited space and resources.

Now more than ever, diagnostic laboratories have proven to be a critical component of our global healthcare system. Medical and laboratory professionals play a key role in delivering optimal patient care, yet they are under significant pressure to deliver accurate and timely results with less resources.

Built on the latest technology, cobas pure integrated solutions provides labs with an integrated system that focuses on the automation of manual tasks. This reduces the hands-on maintenance time of technicians to just 5 minutes per day which is 80% less than previous generation systems.4-7 This can help to improve the productivity of lab personnel whilst also supporting fast delivery of patient results and clinical decision-making.

With a footprint of just two square meters, cobas pure integrated solutions is up to 30% smaller in footprint than previous generation systems.4-7 It is able to perform up to 870 tests per hour whilst providing small to medium sized labs with access to the full clinical chemistry and immunochemistry assay menu from Roche which includes over 230 diagnostic tests across a wide-range of disease areas such as infectious diseases, oncology and cardiology.2,5 cobas pure integrated solutions will enable small to medium sized labs to make better use of their space and expand their offering of high medical value tests for the benefit of patients.

“During these challenging times, providing accurate and timely testing has never been more vital. Roche continues to invest heavily in laboratory innovation to help meet the changing demands of healthcare systems,” said Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics. “With the launch of cobas pure integrated solutions, we seek to simplify complex workflows in small to medium sized labs so that laboratory professionals can focus on providing clinicians with the information they need to make reliable and timely clinical decisions for patients.”

Furthermore, to ensure simple and effective work across healthcare networks, cobas pure integrated solutions provides fully standardised results and operation to cobas® pro integrated solutions – Roche’s latest analyser designed for larger labs. Standardisation enables labs to do more work on fewer instruments, through consolidation of workflows, systems and reagents. This results in improved speed and accuracy of care as well as optimised patient management. In addition, cobas pure integrated solutions is fully compatible with the cobas® mobile solution, a tablet that integrates multiple Roche applications, allowing laboratory professionals to interact with the analyser from anywhere in the lab.

About the cobas pure integrated solutions

cobas pure integrated solutions is the newest member of the cobas family of systems and combines clinical chemistry, immunoassay and ISE diagnostic testing on a single platform for low to mid volume testing needs. In addition, cobas pure integrated solutions comes with a number of innovations including automated maintenance, automated calibration and completely ready to use reagents that help simplify the overall operation of the lab.5

With cobas pure integrated solutions, the required sample volume per test has been reduced on average by 43% compared to previous generation systems.8,9 Additionally, the plastic generated per test result has been reduced by up to 78% due to smaller reagent pack sizes with higher number of tests per pack.9,10

To learn more about cobas pure integrated solutions system, please visit: https://diagnostics.roche.com/global/en/products/systems/cobas-pure-integrated-solutions.html

To learn more about cobas pro integrated solutions, please visit: https://diagnostics.roche.com/global/en/products/systems/cobas-pro-integrated-solutions.html

To learn more about the cobas mobile solution, please visit: https://diagnostics.roche.com/global/en/products/instruments/cobas-mobile-solution.html



About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people’s lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare – a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.



Roche is the world’s largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.





Founded in 1896, Roche continues to search for better ways to prevent, diagnose and treat diseases and make a sustainable contribution to society. The company also aims to improve patient access to medical innovations by working with all relevant stakeholders. More than thirty medicines developed by Roche are included in the World Health Organization Model Lists of Essential Medicines, among them life-saving antibiotics, antimalarials and cancer medicines. Moreover, for the twelfth consecutive year, Roche has been recognised as one of the most sustainable companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI).



The Roche Group, headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, is active in over 100 countries and in 2020 employed more than 100,000 people worldwide. In 2020, Roche invested CHF 12.2 billion in R&D and posted sales of CHF 58.3 billion. Genentech, in the United States, is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan. For more information, please visit www.roche.com .



All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.



