La Motte-Fanjas, March 17, 2021 – 7:45 am CET – McPhy (Euronext Paris, C Compartment: MCPHY, FR0011742329), a specialist in zero-carbon hydrogen production and distribution equipment (electrolyzers and recharging stations), is pleased to announce the initiation of coverage of its stock by KEPLER CHEUVREUX with a study entitled “Too big not to be a part of it”.

In order to increase and strengthen its international visibility strategy, McPhy has decided to extend the coverage of its stock by Kepler Cheuvreux.

The financial report by Kepler Cheuvreux, released today, is available on the website www.keplercheuvreux.com under « Research Hub Public Access ».

The McPhy stock is also covered by the following brokerage firms:

Gilbert Dupont / Société Générale Group;

Portzamparc / BNP Paribas Group; and

Bryan Garnier.

Next financial communication:

2021 Half-Year Results, on July 27, 2021 after close of market.

About McPhy

Specialized in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy is contributing to the global deployment of zero-carbon hydrogen as a solution for energy transition. With its complete range of products dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy sectors, McPhy offers its customers turnkey solutions adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, recharging of fuel cell electric vehicles or storage and recovery of electricity surplus based on renewable sources. As designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production centers in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). Its international subsidiaries provide broad commercial coverage for its innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329, MCPHY).

To learn more: www.mcphy.com



McPhy is eligible PEA-PME

