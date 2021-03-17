Sydney, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Calima Energy Ltd (ASX:CE1) (OTCMKTS:RLTOF) (FRA:R1Y) has received firm commitments totalling A$37 million that will part-finance the acquisition of Blackspur Oil Corp and grow oil and gas production to 5,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) by the year ending 2022. Click here

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) has refreshed the pre-feasibility study (PFS) for its flagship Kachi Lithium Brine Project based on revised lithium price estimates, which demonstrates a more robust financial outcome than the original conservative PFS price assumptions. Click here

Perpetual Resources Ltd (ASX:PEC) has completed a pre-feasibility study (PFS) that confirms Beharra Silica Sand Project as a compelling low capex and strong free cashflow project underpinned by a 64 million tonnes reserve supporting a 32-year mine life. Click here

Creso Pharmaceuticals Ltd's (ASX:CPH) (FRA:1X8) target acquisition company Halucenex Life Sciences has appointed True North Clinical Research as principal investigator for its proposed Phase II Clinical Trial to test the efficacy of psilocybin for treatment-resistant Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in veterans and first responders. Click here

Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:AND) has signed its first legally binding offtake agreement for the Great White Kaolin Joint Venture Project in South Australia, with highly respected Japanese porcelain manufacturer Plantan Yamada, which has factories in Japan and China. Click here

Blackstone Minerals Ltd (ASX:BSX) (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) (FRA:B9S) has intentions to expand downstream nickel refining capacity in light of recent Ta Khoa exploration success in Vietnam and strong indicative demand for the planned downstream products. Click here

Matador Mining Ltd’s (ASX:MZZ) mineral resource extension and geotechnical drilling at the Window Glass Hill (WGH) deposit of its Cape Ray Gold Project in Newfoundland, Canada, continues to return strong results. Click here

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world’s major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive’ s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive’s network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

• Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

• We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

• We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

• Our news coverage ranks high on the world’s most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

• We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com