Helsinki, Finland – March 17, 2021 – The US Patent Office (USPTO) has granted SSH patent number US10951421 that covers the monitoring of connections established using ephemeral certificate-based passwordless access.



The invention enables monitoring of the PrivX connections established using temporary secure certificates. This enables the enterprises to monitor the access and activities performed by PrivX users, and thus helps prevent fraud, provides a clear audit trail, and ensures secure access to critical systems, applications, and data.

Monitoring of the connections and user actions is especially important in regulated industries such as banking and insurance as well as in applications where users are accessing highly sensitive data. The patented invention allows a unique combination of extremely secure passworldless access and monitoring of the encrypted connections previously not possible.

“We are pleased that the US Patent Office has yet again recognized the uniqueness of our PrivX technology and granted this patent,” said Dr. Teemu Tunkelo, CEO of SSH.COM. “The patent further strengthens the differentiation of PrivX against its competitors and provides SSH a sustainable competitive advantage in next-generation Privileged Access Management (PAM) market. The patented invention is especially important for highly regulated and security-conscious industries which are some of our key markets.”

SSH.COM has an extensive portfolio of patents or patent applications covering all key products and creates shareholder value by giving SSH.COM both the freedom to operate and significant product differentiation.



About SSH Communications Security

SSH.COM helps organizations access, secure, and control their digital core – their critical data, applications, and services. We have over 3,000 customers worldwide, including 40 percent of Fortune 500 companies, many of the world's largest financial institutions, and major organizations in all verticals. We are committed to help­ing our customers thrive in the cloud era with solutions that offer secure access with zero inertia, zero friction, and zero credentials risk. SSH.COM sells online; through offices in North America, Europe, and Asia; and a global network of certified partners. The company's shares (SSH1V) are quoted on the NASDAQ Helsinki. For more information, visit www.ssh.com.