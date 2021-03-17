DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aladdin Exchange is excited to announce its official launching this March. Even before the launch, more than 1.5 million users already pre-registered in the exchange. The team is still inviting people to register and begin exploring the platform and gear up for the exciting perks and rewards to be given in an upcoming event.



To celebrate its launching, Aladdin Exchange is holding a 1,000,000 USD giveaway event by the end of the month. All users who satisfy all requirements, both within the exchange platform and the associated Aladdin Pro Wallet address, can participate in the giveaway.

Specifically, users will need to register an account on the official platform ( www.aladdin25.com ). They need to make sure that their account becomes Level 3-verified to qualify for the giveaway. As such, they also need to verify their SMS and Aladdin Pro Wallet accounts.

Not only will these enable the user to participate in the event; it will also be needed for them to use the exchange with utmost ease.

For a step-by-step guide regarding the verification process, Aladdin Exchange has also prepared a manual for the users.

Aladdin Exchange is a cryptocurrency trading platform that has sleek platform features and employs the latest security measures. It uses state-of-the-art technology for seamless deposits, trading, and withdrawal for optimum user experience.

Aladdin Exchange has listed premier cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), and more. Aside from these, the platform also lists other unique digital assets that have good investment potential. This will encourage new and competitive altcoins to have a better chance of gaining traction. Of course, more altcoins will be listed in the future to provide more trading options to users.

An esteemed project of TNC Group, Aladdin Exchange is a key avenue that will help the group attain its global vision, which is to unite the cryptocurrency world.

Aside from Aladdin Exchange, TNC Group has previously launched a number of breakthrough projects such as the TNC Crypto M&A, crypto data site TokenMarketCaps, crypto wallet Aladdin Pro, research app Real Research, and blockchain consulting platform TNC Teams.

For more information regarding the 1 million USD giveaway, all users are advised to check the official website for updates. Also, kindly follow Aladdin Exchange across all official social media channels.

