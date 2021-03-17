Dublin, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Academic and Non-Profit Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Academic and Non-Profit Partnering Terms and Agreements 2015-2021 report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 4,500 Academic and Non-Profit deals.

These deals tend to be multicomponent, starting with collaborative R&D, and proceed to commercialization of outcomes.



The report takes the reader through a comprehensive review Academic and Non-Profit deal trends, key players, top deal values, as well as deal financials, allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms, companies are entering Academic and Non-Profit partnering deals.



The report presents financial deal term values for Academic and Non-Profit deals, listing by headline value, upfront payments, milestone payments and royalties, enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the financial value of deals.



The middle section of the report explores the leading dealmakers in the Academic and Non-Profit partnering field; both the leading deal values and most active Academic and Non-Profit dealmaker companies are reported allowing the reader to see who is succeeding in this dynamic dealmaking market.



One of the key highlights of the report is that over 4,500 online deal records of actual Academic and Non-Profit deals, as disclosed by the deal parties, are included towards the end of the report in a directory format - by company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, therapy focus, and technology type - that is easy to reference. Each deal record in the report links via Weblink to an online version of the deal.



In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners. Whilst many companies will be seeking details of the payment clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Academic and Non-Profit dealmaking. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Academic and Non-Profit dealmaking since 2014, including details of headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.



Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Academic and Non-Profit deals since 2015. Deals are listed by headline value. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in Academic and Non-Profit dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Academic and Non-Profit deals announced by that company, as well as contract documents, where available.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Academic and Non-Profit partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2015, where a contract document is available in the public domain. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Academic and Non-Profit partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2015. The chapter is organized by specific technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



A comprehensive series of appendices is provided organized by Academic and Non-Profit partnering company A-Z, stage of development, deal type, and therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each deal on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Academic and Non-Profit partnering and dealmaking since 2015.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Academic and Non-Profit technologies and products.



Academic and Non-Profit Partnering Terms and Agreements includes:

Trends in Academic and Non-Profit dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2015

Analysis of Academic and Non-Profit deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Case studies of real-life Academic and Non-Profit deals

Access to Academic and Non-Profit contract documents

Leading Academic and Non-Profit deals by value since 2015

Most active Academic and Non-Profit dealmakers since 2015

Available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific therapy target

Technology type

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Academic and Non-Profit dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Academic and Non-Profit partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Academic and Non-Profit dealmakers

2.4. Academic and Non-Profit partnering by deal type

2.5. Academic and Non-Profit partnering by therapy area

2.6. Academic and Non-Profit partnering by technology type

2.7. Deal terms for Academic and Non-Profit partnering



Chapter 3 - Leading Academic and Non-Profit deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Academic and Non-Profit deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Academic and Non-Profit dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Academic and Non-Profit dealmakers

4.3. Most active Academic and Non-Profit partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Academic and Non-Profit contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Academic and Non-Profit contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Academic and Non-Profit dealmaking by technology type



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



