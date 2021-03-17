Dublin, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lending and Payments Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global lending and payments market as it emerges from the COVID-19 shut down.
The global lending and payments market is expected to grow from $6708.1 billion in 2020 to $7662.19 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $9770.89 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.
Reasons to Purchase
Where is the largest and fastest growing market for the lending and payments? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Lending And Payments market global report answers all these questions and many more.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider lending and payments market, and compares it with other markets.
Major companies in the lending and payments market include Industrial and Commercial Bank of China; Agricultural Bank of China; Bank of China; JP Morgan and Wells Fargo.
The lending and payments market consists of sales of lending and payments services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that are engaged in lending and payments related activities such as lending, payments and money transfer services. The lending and payments industry is categorized on the basis of the business model of the firms present in the industry. Some firms offering lending services may offer other services, financial or otherwise. Revenues from lending and payments services include interest on loans, margins or commissions charged on transactions, and not the loan or repayment values themselves. The lending and payments market is segmented into lending; and cards & payments.
Western Europe was the largest region in the global lending and payments market, accounting for 34% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 28% of the global lending and payments market. Africa was the smallest region in the global lending and payments market.
Alternative lending is gaining traction as it gives loans to individuals and businesses who cannot access loans through traditional banking platforms. Alternative lending is becoming popular mainly because offering commercial loans to small businesses is deemed unprofitable by traditional banks. Alternative lenders rely on advanced technologies such as big data to obtain data-driven insights, which can be used to quicken the overall lending process. This allows alternative lenders to earn profits on loans which are conventionally considered unprofitable by traditional lenders. Examples of alternative lenders include Lending Club and OnDeck.
Artificial Intelligence is gaining prominence in payments sector due to its various applications allowing the businesses in synthesizing data to improve customer experience. Artificial Intelligence refers to the development of computer systems which are able to perform tasks using human intelligence. AI enables payment companies to improve their operational efficiency such as reducing processing times, error free insights and increased automation. Many banking and non-banking institutions are using AI application to monitor payment transactions from the point of payment message to payment gateway. For example, AI enabled application chatbots are being adopted by payment firms as they are able to understand customer language and respond to customer queries on real-time basis.AI machine learning is significantly used to improve fraud detection and reduce false transactions. For Instance, in 2018, Pega conducted a survey on AI in payments industry. According to the survey, 72% of payment industry executives have understood the importance of AI and 28% felt uncomfortable with use of AI.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Report Structure
3. Lending And Payments Market Characteristics
3.1. Market Definition
3.2. Key Segmentations
4. Lending And Payments Market Product Analysis
4.1. Leading Products/ Services
4.2. Key Features and Differentiators
4.3. Development Products
5. Lending And Payments Market Supply Chain
5.1. Supply Chain
5.2. Distribution
5.3. End Customers
6. Lending And Payments Market Customer Information
6.1. Customer Preferences
6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth
7. Lending And Payments Market Trends And Strategies
8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Lending And Payments
9. Lending And Payments Market Size And Growth
9.1. Market Size
9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.2.2. Restraints On The Market
9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)
9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market
9.3.2. Restraints On The Market
10. Lending And Payments Market Regional Analysis
10.1. Global Lending And Payments Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
10.2. Global Lending And Payments Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
10.3. Global Lending And Payments Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region
11. Lending And Payments Market Segmentation
11.1. Global Lending And Payments Market, Segmentation By Type
11.2. Global Lending And Payments Market, Segmentation By End User
12. Lending And Payments Market Segments
12.1. Global Lending Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Corporate Lending; Household Lending; Government Lending
12.2. Global Cards & Payments Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Value ($ Billion) - Cards; Payments
13. Lending And Payments Market Metrics
13.1. Lending And Payments Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2015-2025, Global
13.2. Per Capita Average Lending And Payments Market Expenditure, 2015-2025, Global
14. Asia-Pacific Lending And Payments Market
15. Western Europe Lending And Payments Market
16. Eastern Europe Lending And Payments Market
17. North America Lending And Payments Market
18. South America Lending And Payments Market
19. Middle East Lending And Payments Market
20. Africa Lending And Payments Market
21. Lending And Payments Market Competitive Landscape
21.1. Competitive Market Overview
21.2. Market Shares
21.3. Company Profiles
21.3.1. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
21.3.1.1. Company Overview
21.3.1.2. Products And Services
21.3.1.3. Strategy
21.3.1.4. Financial Performance
21.3.2. Agricultural Bank of China
21.3.2.1. Company Overview
21.3.2.2. Products And Services
21.3.2.3. Strategy
21.3.2.4. Financial Performance
21.3.3. Bank of China
21.3.3.1. Company Overview
21.3.3.2. Products And Services
21.3.3.3. Strategy
21.3.3.4. Financial Performance
21.3.4. JP Morgan
21.3.4.1. Company Overview
21.3.4.2. Products And Services
21.3.4.3. Strategy
21.3.4.4. Financial Performance
21.3.5. Wells Fargo
21.3.5.1. Company Overview
21.3.5.2. Products And Services
21.3.5.3. Strategy
21.3.5.4. Financial Performance
22. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Lending And Payments Market
23. Market Background: Financial Services Market
23.1. Financial Services Market Characteristics
23.2. Financial Services Market Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Growth, By Segment, Value ($ Billion), Global
23.3. Global Financial Services Market, 2020, By Region, Value ($ Billion)
23.4. Global Financial Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Historic And Forecast, By Region
23.5. Global Financial Services Market, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, Segmentation By Type, Value ($ Billion)
24. Recommendations
24.1. Global Lending And Payments Market In 2025- Growth Countries
24.2. Global Lending And Payments Market In 2025- Growth Segments
24.3. Global Lending And Payments Market In 2025- Growth Strategies
25. Appendix
25.1. NAICS Definitions Of Industry Covered In This Report
25.2. Abbreviations
25.3. Currencies
25.4. Research Inquiries
25.5. The Publisher
26. Copyright And Disclaimer
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qopaok
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
