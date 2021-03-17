New York, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cell and Gene Therapy Drug Delivery Devices Market: Focus on Product Type, Commercialized Drug Delivery Devices, Country Data (16 Countries), and Competitive Landscape - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06036667/?utm_source=GNW



Market Segmentation



• Product Type – Subretinal Injection Cannula, Extension Tube, Intravenous Catheter, Sterile Insulin Syringe (1.0 ml, and 0.5 ml), Prefilled Syringe (1.0 ml, and 4.0 ml), and Infusion Bags (10 ml to 50 ml, 68 ml, 60 ml, and up to 65 ml).

• Commercialized Drugs – Luxturna, Kymriah, Yescarta, Zolgensma, Provenge, and Strimvelis



Regional Segmentation



• North America – U.S., Canada

• Europe – Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Netherlands, Russia, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

• Latin America – Brazil, Mexico, and Rest-of-the-Latin America

• Rest-of-the-World



Growth Drivers



• Increasing Prevalence of Cancer and Chronic Diseases

• Increased Funding in Cell and Gene Therapy Market

• Rising Number of the FDA Approvals of Cell and Gene Therapies & Clinical Trials



Market Challenges



• Stringent Government Regulations

• Injuries and Infections Caused by Needles



Market Opportunities



• Strong Pipeline and Drug Approvals of Cell and Gene Therapies



Key Companies Profiled



Amgen, Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Bluebird bio, Inc., Castle Creek Biosciences, Inc (Fibrocell Technologies, Inc.), Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC., Helixmith Co., Ltd (ViroMed Co., Ltd), Human Stem Cell Institute, Kite Pharma, Inc., Kolon Tissue Gene, inc., Novartis AG, Orchard Therapeutics plc., Pfizer, Inc., Renova Therapeutics, Spark Therapeutics, Inc., uniQure N.V., and Vericel Corporation



Market Overview



Cell and gene therapy drug delivery industry is a transformative industry whose full potential is only just beginning to emerge.Cell and gene therapy involves the extraction of cells, protein, or genetic material (DNA) from the donor, and altering them to provide highly personalized therapy.



Cell and gene therapies may offer longer-lasting effects than traditional medicines.One of the significant drugs of the cell and gene therapy industry is CAR-T cell-based medicines, which include both cell therapy and gene therapy.



Various market players are actively investing in the research and development of the cell and gene therapy industry.The players are offering improved and new products, which meet the critical needs of patients.



The global cell and gene therapy drug delivery devices market was valued at $55.75 thousand in 2019, and is expected to reach $375.13 thousand by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.61% during the forecast.



The growth is attributed to major drivers in this market such as increasing prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases, increased funding in cell and gene therapy market, rising need to develop novel treatment options for rare disease, and rising biopharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and rising number of the FDA approvals of cell and gene therapies & clinical trials. The market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate due to various potential opportunities of growth that lie within its domain, which include drug approvals and strong pipeline of cell and gene therapies.



Various new cell and gene-based therapy approaches use biological engineering to improve the immune system’s capacity to fight disease while sparing healthy tissues in the body.For instance, there are antibody-based therapies that can make T-cells more effective by increasing their interactions with cancer cells.



Other modifications, such as adding complexity to the CAR-T and cancer cell interaction, which can further sharpen T-cells’ cancer-targeting ability by reducing damage to normal cells. The increase in geriatric population and increasing number of cancer cases, and genetic disorders across the globe are expected to translate into a significantly higher demand for cell and gene therapy drug delivery devices market.



Furthermore, the companies are investing huge amount in research and development of cell and gene therapies and associated drug delivery devices products. The clinical trial landscape of various genetic and chronic diseases has been on the rise in the recent years, this will fuel the cell and gene therapy drug delivery devices market in future.



Within the research report, the market is segmented based on product type, commercialized drugs, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.



Competitive Landscape



The exponential rise in the application of precision medicine on a global level has created a buzz among companies to invest in the development of novel cell and gene therapy drug delivery devices. Due to the diverse product portfolio and intense market penetration, Novartis AG, Kite Pharma Inc., and Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC. have been the pioneers in this field and been the major competitors in this market. The other major contributors of the market include companies such as Vericel Corporation, Amgen Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, Spark Therapeutics, Inc., and Becton, Dickinson and Company.



Based on region, North America holds the largest share of cell and gene therapy drug delivery devices market due to substantial investments made by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, early availability of approved therapies, and availability of state-of-the-art research laboratories and institutions in the region. Apart from this, Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.



