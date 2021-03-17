New York, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Bank Market, By Battery Type, By Capacity, Market Share By Application, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016 – 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06036640/?utm_source=GNW



The Global Power Bank market is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR of over 7.43% during the forecast period, due to the rising demand for quick and fast recharge during traveling and office work. Moreover, the advent of new technology and increasing market penetration of internet services are escalating the growth of the Global Power Bank Market.



Based on the energy source, the Global Power Bank Market has been segmented into electric and solar.Electric energy source segment acquired the major share in the market in 2018 due to the availability and rise in the adoption of electronic devices with the convenience of charging multiple devices.



Based on the power capacity, the Global Power Bank Market is categorized into up to 3,000 mAh, 3,0001 mAh-8000 mAh, 8,001 mAh-20,000 mAh above 20,000 mAh. 8,001 mAh-20,000 mAh acquired the major share of 40.09% in 2020 due to increasing preference for convenient charging solutions at an affordable pricing range.



Based on the battery type, the market has been bifurcated into Lithium Ion and Lithium Polymer batteries. In 2020, Lithium Ion led the market with a share of 59.39% due to its easy availability at affordable prices. Geographically, the market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Middle East & Africa and Europe. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share of 35.44% in 2020 and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the forecast period due to continuous innovation among manufacturers and increasing usage of electronic devices.

Some of the leading players in the Global Power Bank Market are Anker Innovations, Xiaomi Corporation, AsusTek Computer Inc, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, AUKEY, MOPHIE (ZAGG), POWERadd, China BAK Battery Inc., RAVpower, BELKIN Sony Corporation, Panasonic Corporation.



Years Considered for this Report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Global Power Bank Market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Power Bank Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the Global Power Bank Market based on Market By Battery Type, By Capacity, Market Share By Application, By Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, MEA), Competition Forecast & Opportunities.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Power Bank Market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, etc., in the Global Power Bank Market.

• To conduct the pricing analysis for the Global Power Bank Market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players involved in the manufacturing of Global Power Bank Market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst also conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major collaboration solution providers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of Global Power Bank Market using a Top-Down approach, where data for various application across various technology were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company website, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Power Bank Manufacturers

• Suppliers and Distributors

• End Users

• Market Research Firms

• Government Institutions

• Industry associations and experts

• Research organizations and consulting companies



The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as collaboration manufacturer and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Power Bank Market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been listed below:

• Market, By Power Rating:

o Up to 3,000 mAh

o 3,0001 mAh-8000 mAh

o 8,001 mAh-20,000 mAh

o Above 20,000 mAh

• Market, By Battery Type:

o Lithium Ion

o Lithium Polymer

• Market, By Application:

o Smartphones

o Tablets

o Portable Media Devices

o Digital Cameras

o Laptops

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- South Korea

- India

o Europe

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- France

- Spain

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa

- UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Power Bank Market.

Voice of Customer: Brand Awareness, Brand Satisfaction, Price, Reliability & Performance, Customer Satisfaction Level and Product Life are the major factors affecting decision related to power bank for various users, globally.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

