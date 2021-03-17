Dublin, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Medical Electronics Market with Covid-19 Impact Analysis by Component (Sensors, MCUs/MPUs, Displays), Device Classification (Class I, Class II, Class III), Application (Diagnostic, Cardiology, Flow Measurement), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The medical electronics market is estimated to be worth USD 6.3 billion in 2021 and projected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9%.

The ageing population and increasing life expectancy, increasing adoption of IoT-based smart medical devices, escalating demand for portable medical devices and wearable electronics, growing use of radiation therapy in diagnosis and treatment of diseases and existing favorable healthcare reforms and financial assistance by governments for senior citizens are some of the prominent factors for the growth of the medical electronics market globally.

The market for sensors could grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The medical electronics market is expected to witness strong growth in the next 5 years mainly due to the rising incidents of chronic diseases; increasing adoption of medical imaging, monitoring, and implantable devices; rising expenditure on healthcare across the world; and a growing elderly population. The miniaturization of sensors and the adoption of MEMS technology have opened new application areas for sensors, thereby surging the demand for these sensors. The rising demand for ventilators, respiratory systems, and other life support systems due to COVID-19 has facilitated the growth of various sensors.

The market for non-invasive medical procedure is estimated to account for the largest share between 2021 and 2026 in medical electronics market

The market for the non-invasive medical procedure in the medical electronics market. The several factors such as the rising government subsidies on medical devices, increasing adoption of IoT-based medical devices, surging demand for digital radiography systems, and growing use of flat-panel detectors (FPDs) contribute to the augmented demand for non-invasive medical electronics.

Medical electronics market in the APAC region is expected to witness robust growth during 2021-2026

The medical electronics market in APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in the geriatric population, presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, and high healthcare expenditure are supporting the growth of the medical electronics market in the Americas. Growing medical tourism in developing APAC countries, such as China and India, is likely to provide new market opportunities for advanced and sophisticated medical electronics during the forecast period. Further, surging demand for quality medical care in APAC is expected to propel the medical electronics market growth in this region.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

3.1 Post-COVID-19: Realistic Scenario

3.2 Post-COVID-19: Optimistic Scenario

3.3 Post-COVID-19: Pessimistic Scenario

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in Medical Electronics Market

4.2 Medical Electronics Market, by Component

4.3 Medical Electronics Market, by End-User Product

4.4 Medical Electronics Market, by Medical Procedure

4.5 Medical Electronics Market, by Application

4.6 Medical Electronics Market in North America, by Application and Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Aging Population and Increasing Life Expectancy

5.2.1.2 Rising Healthcare Spending and Ever-Changing Healthcare Landscape

5.2.1.3 Increasing Adoption of IoT-Based Smart Medical Devices

5.2.1.4 Escalating Demand for Portable Medical Devices and Wearable Electronics

5.2.1.5 Growing Use of Radiation Therapy in Diagnosis and Treatment of Diseases

5.2.1.6 Existing Favorable Healthcare Reforms and Financial Assistance by Governments for Senior Citizens

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Designing Compatible Medical Electronics and Establishment of Connected Ecosystem

5.2.2.2 Rising Maintenance and Refurbishment Costs of Medical Electronics

5.2.2.3 Ensuing Disruptions Caused by COVID-19 in Supply Chain

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Untapped Potential in Developing Countries

5.2.3.2 Advances in Sensors and Digital Technologies

5.2.3.3 Positive Growth Outlook in Healthcare Sector

5.2.3.4 IoT Leading Way for Remote Connectivity

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent Regulatory Processes and Increased Testing Requirements for Product Approval

5.2.4.2 Cybersecurity Risks Posed by Proliferation of Connected Medical Devices

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Value Chain Analysis

6.2 Key Technoloty Trends

6.2.1 IoT-Based Medical Devices

6.2.2 Advent of Ai-Based Smart Medical Devices

6.3 Pricing Analysis: Average Selling Price (ASP) Trends

6.4 List of Key Patents and Innovations in Medical Electronics Market

6.5 Trade Data

6.6 Case Studies: Medical Electronics Market

6.6.1 Peak Sensors: Fault-Free Temperature Sensors for Medical Use

6.6.2 Hsi Sensing: Pacemaker Success Story

6.6.3 Promet Optics: Optical Sensor Development for Medical Monitoring

6.7 Regulatory Landscape

6.7.1 North America

6.7.1.1 US

6.7.1.2 Canada

6.7.1.3 Europe

6.7.2 APAC

6.7.2.1 Japan

6.7.2.2 China

6.8 Medical Electronics Market Ecosystem

6.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7 Medical Electronics Market, by Component

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Sensors

7.3 Batteries

7.4 Memory Chips

7.5 Displays

7.6 Microprocessors/Microcontrollers

8 Medical Electronics Market, by End-User Product

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Diagnostic Imaging Devices

8.2.1 Mri Scanners

8.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Strong Magnetic Field Mri Scanners

8.2.2 X-Ray Scanners

8.2.2.1 Technological Advancements in High-Quality Images to Boost Demand for X-Ray Scanners

8.2.3 Ct Scanners

8.2.3.1 Rising Demand for Ct Scanners from Hospitals, Clinics, and Acute Coronary Syndrome (Ascs) to Propel Demand During Forecast Period

8.2.4 Ultrasound Scanners

8.2.4.1 Increasing Incidence of Diagnostic Ultrasound or Diagnostic Medical Sonography to Propel Demand for Ultrasound Scanners

8.2.5 Nuclear Imaging Systems

8.2.5.1 Pet Scanners

8.2.5.1.1 Pet Scanners to Witness High Growth Due to Increasing Adoption in Large Hospitals

8.2.5.2 Spect Scanners

8.2.5.2.1 High Diagnostic Accuracy and Low Cost of Spect Procedures to Propel Market Growth

8.2.6 Endoscopy

8.2.6.1 Technological Advancements and Recent Breakthroughs in Endoscopy to Drive Market in Coming Years

8.3 Patient Monitoring Devices

8.3.1 Cardiac Monitors

8.3.1.1 Ecg/Ekg Monitors

8.3.1.2 Heart Rate Monitors

8.3.1.3 Doppler Fetal Monitors

8.3.2 Hemodynamic Monitors

8.3.2.1 Blood Pressure Monitors

8.3.2.2 Blood Glucose Monitors

8.3.2.3 Blood Gas Monitors

8.3.3 Respiratory Monitors

8.3.3.1 Pulse Oximeters

8.3.3.2 Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)Devices

8.3.3.3 Sleep Apnea Monitors

8.3.3.4 Anesthesia Monitors

8.3.4 Multipara Monitors

8.3.4.1 Multipara Monitors to Witness High Growth During Forecast Period Due to Increasing Demand for Pulse Rate and Blood Pressure Monitoring

8.3.5 Digital Thermometers

8.3.5.1 Increasing Demand for Digital Thermometers Equipped with Beep Alarms and Memory Functions to Accelerate Market Growth

8.4 Medical Implantable Devices

8.4.1 Pacemakers

8.4.1.1 Rising Demand for Implantable Cardiac Pacemakers to Propel Growth of Pacemakers

8.4.2 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

8.4.2.1 Single-Chamber Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators to Account for Substantial Market Share During Forecast Period

8.4.3 Implantable Loop Recorders

8.4.3.1 Increasing Popularity of Implantable Loop Recorders for Long-Term Monitoring of Patients with Suspected Arrhythmia or Atrial Fibrillation to Boost Market Growth

8.4.4 Spinal Cord Stimulators

8.4.4.1 Rising Adoption of Spinal Cord Stimulator by Patients with Chronic and Severe Neuropathic Pain

8.4.5 Gastric Electric Stimulators

8.4.5.1 Rising Incidence of Patients Suffering from Gastroparesis and Diabetes to Propel Market Growth

8.5 Ventilators and RGM Equipment

8.5.1 the Recent Outbreak of COVID-19 Has Led to a Sudden Spike in Demand for Ventilators and Rgm Equipments

8.6 Other Devices

9 Medical Electronics Market, by Medical Procedure

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Non-Invasive Procedure

9.2.1 Increasing Demand for Wearables to Boost Demand for Non-Invasive Medical Procedure

9.3 Minimally Invasive Procedure

9.3.1 Technological Advancements in Minimally Invasive Procedures to Lead Market Growth

9.4 Invasive Procedure

9.4.1 Improving Open Surgery Procedures to Boost Demand for Invasive Medical Procedures During Forecast Period

10 Medical Electronics Market, by Medical Device Classification

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Class I

10.3 Class Ii

10.4 Class Iii

11 Medical Electronics Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Medical Imaging

11.2.1 Increasing Demand for Medical Imaging Procedures in Healthcare Facilities to Boost Market Growth

11.3 Patient Monitoring

11.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Portable Patient Monitoring Devices to Fuel Market Growth

11.4 Clinical, Diagnostic, and Therapeutics

11.4.1 Rising Cases of Chronic Diseases and Increasing Geriatic Population Propelling Growth of Clinical, Diagnostic, and Therapeutics Application

11.5 Cardiology

11.5.1 Rising Incidents of Cardio-Vascular Disease to Boost Demand for Implantable Devices During Forecast Period

11.6 Flow Measurements

11.6.1 Multi-Fold Increase in Demand for Flow Sensors, Temperature Sensors, Flow Meters, and Flow Analyzers in the Healthcare Sector During Pandemic Period

11.7 Others

12 Geographic Analysis

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Americas

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia-Pacific

12.5 Rest of the World (Row)

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Market Share Analysis, 2020

13.3 Market Evaluation Framework

13.4 Revenue Analysis

13.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

13.5.1 Stars

13.5.2 Pervasive

13.5.3 Emerging Leaders

13.5.4 Participants

13.6 SME Evaluation Matrix for Medical Electronics Market, 2020

13.6.1 Progressive Companies

13.6.2 Responsive Companies

13.6.3 Dynamic Companies

13.6.4 Starting Blocks

13.7 Competitive Situation and Trends

13.7.1 Product Launch

13.7.2 Deals

14 Company Profiles

14.1 Key Players

14.1.1 Analog Devices

14.1.2 Texas Instruments

14.1.3 Te Connectivity

14.1.4 Medtronic plc

14.1.5 St Microelectronics

14.1.6 Nxp Semiconductors

14.1.7 Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

14.1.8 Maxim Integrated Products

14.1.9 on Semiconductor Corporation

14.1.10 Renesas Electronics Corporation

14.1.11 Microchip Technology

14.2 Other Players

14.2.1 Tekscan

14.2.2 Monebo

14.2.3 Cirtec Medical Corp (Cactus Semiconductor)

14.2.4 First Sensor

14.2.5 Sensirion

14.2.6 Innovative Sensor Technology (IST AG)

14.2.7 Keller America (Subsidiary of Keller AG Druckmesstechnik)

14.2.8 Merit Medical Systems

14.2.9 AMS

15 Appendix

