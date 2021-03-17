New York, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Stent Market, By Type of Product, By Material, By Type, By End User By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06036637/?utm_source=GNW



The global stent market is expected to witness a significant growth of USD25869.21 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 7.92% during the forecast period owing to spike in the number of cardiovascular surgeries around the world coupled with the growing adoption of minimally invasive techniques. The increase in adoption of sedentary lifestyle and growing consumption of suboptimal diets are also acting as stimulating factors for the global stent market growth. Moreover, increasing advances in the field of interventional cardiology and introduction of innovative technologies are anticipated to fuel the market growth in coming years.

A stent is basically a tiny tube that is inserted into a blocked passageway to keep it open.It restores the flow of blood or other fluids, depending on where it is placed.



Stents can be very useful to prevent aneurysms from rupturing in the brain, aorta, or other blood vessels of a human body.With the increasing number of people being diagnosed with coronary heart diseases, the global stent market is predicted to grow substantially during the forecast period.



However, complications relating to stent implantation are expected to hamper the market growth.

Global stent market can be segmented based on product type, material type, type, end user and region.Based on product type, the market can be segmented into vascular stents (coronary vascular stents, peripheral vascular stents and neurovascular stents) and non-vascular stents.



Among them, coronary vascular stents accounted for the largest market share in 2020 and non vascular stents are expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period owing to increasing number of percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) procedures.According to material type, metallic biomaterials are the dominating type because of their maximum use in the base structure.



However, polymeric biomaterials are expected to grow in the near future.Based on the stent type, balloon-expandable stents are the most widely used.



According to the end user, hospitals and clinics dominate the market owing to the maximum surgical stenting operations taking place.

Regionally, Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth through 2026 owing to a large patient pool suffering from cardiovascular disorders. Also, governments in various economies are taking initiatives to provide affordable treatment options, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the global stent market in the region.

Major companies operating in the global stent market include Boston Scientific Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Medtronic PLC, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Stentys S.A., Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Elixir Medical Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation and Terumo Corporation. The market players are adopting growth strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the global market.



