Global Ceramic Tiles Market is projected to grow from USD123 billion in 2020 to around USD144 billion by 2026. Rising demand in construction owing to the development of high-rise commercial and residential buildings in growing economies, increasing capital inflow into the real-estate sector, and growing infrastructural development and construction activities are expected to positively influence the Global Ceramic Tiles Market in the coming years.

Global Ceramic Tiles Market can be bifurcated into construction type, end-user, application and region.On the basis of construction type, the market can be segmented as new construction and replacement & renovation, where new construction segment is having a share of 63% due to rise in urbanization.



Moreover, new buildings in emerging economies are stated to drive the market.In terms of end-user, the market is segmented into residential and non-residential sectors where the market share of residential sector is 64%.



The ceramic tiles in residential sector are used for applications in areas such as apartments, houses, balconies and wet areas like restrooms, kitchens, and laundry rooms, which in turn is expected to heighten the market growth over the forecast period. Also, the restoration of existing structures in home decor purposes has boosted the requirement for ceramic tiles and increasing repair, rebuilding, and restoration activities of existing infrastructure.

In terms of application, the market can be segmented into floor, wall, roof and others.The floor subsegment accounts for the largest market share of 42% in this segment owing to rising interest for exceptionally tough and cost-proficient ceramic flooring for use in high-rise buildings.



Moreover, modern areas are projected to drive the market over the conjecture time frame.The improvement of new items and bother free establishment strategies have significantly determined the Global Ceramic Tiles Market in business flooring.



The increasing housing sector in developing economies such as India is likely to spark the demand for the product owing to anti-slip and scratch resistance offered by the product.



The leading players in Global Ceramic Tiles Market are Mohawk Industries Inc., SCG Ceramics Public Company Limited, Grupo Lamosa SAB de CV, PAMESA CERÁMICA COMPACTTO S.L.U, RAK Ceramics PJSC, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd., Intreceramic USA inc., Gruppo Concorde S.p.A., Victoria Ceramics Plc and Cersaint S.A. The market players are ceaselessly presenting items with high durability, toughness and less environmental impact to acquire customer consideration.



The largest contributor to Global Ceramic Tiles Market is Asia-Pacific with 65.22% value share in 2019. China is the largest contributing country in the region with 53% share in 2019, followed by India, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The extension of residential and commercial sectors and modern areas in view of practical financial development in the region is expected to support construction activities, along these lines, driving ceramic tiles interest over the forecast years.



Years Considered for this Report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• The primary objective of the study is to understand and gain insights about Global Ceramic Tiles Market by value and its segmental analysis by construction type, by end-user, by application, by region and by company.

• To analyze historical growth in market size of Global Ceramic Tiles Market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Global Ceramic Tiles Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To categorize and forecast Global Ceramic Tiles Market by construction type -new construction and replacement & renovation.

• To categorize and forecast Global Ceramic Tiles Market by end-user - residential and non-residential.

• To categorize and forecast Global Ceramic Tiles Market by application –floor, wall, roof and others.

• To categorize and forecast Global Ceramic Tiles Market by region such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America.

• To identify major drivers & challenges for Global Ceramic Tiles Market.

• To identify major trends in Global Ceramic Tiles Market.

• To profile major companies operating in Global Ceramic Tiles Market.

To analyze and forecast Global Ceramic Tiles Market, both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used.Multiple employees from the leading companies have been interviewed through telephonic conversations to extract and verify the information being collected at the source.



A brief study of the major players operating in Global Ceramic Tiles Market was also undertaken.Moreover, a detailed and in-depth scrutiny of information was done to understand each policy and external or internal factor which could increase or decrease the demand for Ceramic Tiles, globally.



To extract data, primary surveys were conducted with key players and stakeholders in the industry. The future plans of major players were studied and projects which have commissioned in the country were identified.

Various secondary sources such as white papers and secondary literature on Ceramic tiles, annual reports, investor presentation, International Monetary Fund and World Bank were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Ceramic tiles manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Maintenance & repair companies

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to Ceramic Tiles Market

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is essential in delivering useful information to industry stakeholders such as manufacturing companies, assembling companies, distributors and end users related to Ceramic Tiles Market. The report also provides useful insights about which market segments should be targeted over the coming years in order to strategize investments and capitalize on growth opportunities in specific market segments and geographies.



Report Scope:



In this report, Global Ceramic Tiles Market has been segmented into the following categories in addition to the industry trends which have also been listed below:

• Market, by Construction Type:

o New Construction

o Replacement & Renovation

• Market, by End-User:

o Residential

o Non-Residential

• Market, by Application:

o Floor

o Wall

o Roof

o Others

• Market, by Region:

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Indonesia

- Vietnam

- Thailand

- Japan

o Europe

- United Kingdom

- Germany

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

o Middle East & Africa

- UAE

- Saudi Arabia

- Egypt

- Iran

- South Africa

o South America

- Colombia

- Argentina

- Brazil



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Ceramic Tiles Market.

Voice of Customer: Brand awareness, brand satisfaction, price, availability, and annual maintenance service, are the major factors affecting decision related to Ceramic Tile for various users, globally.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

