The North America Semiconductor Rectifiers Market is expected to witness market growth of 13.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



The growth graph of the semiconductor rectifiers has seen a tremendous transformation. One of the main factors that lead to the increasing adoption of semiconductor rectifiers is the increasing demand for high power efficiency in the market. The miniaturization of the electrical components is also boosting the demand for semiconductor rectifiers in the market. These miniaturized rectifier diodes are the main element in power supplies, in which they are utilized to convert AC voltage to DC voltage. Additionally, the increasing government spending on making smart cities is propelling the market growth.



Furthermore, the rising trend for electrification in the automobile industry is among the main factors which is boosting the semiconductor rectifiers market over the forecast period. Although, the market of semiconductor rectifiers is competitive in nature and has numerous regional and global vendors competing on the basis of factors like reliability, cost of solutions & services, the efficiency of the product, and support services.



Moreover, there is an increasing application of semiconductor rectifiers in DC power supplies, high voltage power transmission systems and radio signal or detectors. Apart from this, there are many consumer appliances like video game systems, laptops, and television, which need these power rectifiers to create power. In addition, the proliferation of consumer electronic appliances like mobile phones, computer, and television boosts the demand for semiconductor rectifiers that helps in converting AC voltage to low DC voltage supply.



Based on Product Type, the market is segmented into Single Phase and Three Phase. Based on Industry Vertical, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Power & Utility, Telecom & IT and Others. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Infineon Technologies AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Microchip Technology, Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation, Rohm Semiconductors Co., Ltd., STMicroelectronics N.V., Texas Instruments, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., The Toro Company, Campbell Scientific, Inc., and Manx Technology Group.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 North America Semiconductor Rectifiers Market, by Product Type

1.4.2 North America Semiconductor Rectifiers Market, by Industry Vertical

1.4.3 North America Semiconductor Rectifiers Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. North America Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Product Type

3.1 North America Single Phase Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Country

3.2 North America Three Phase Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Country



Chapter 4. North America Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Industry Vertical

4.1 North America Consumer Electronics Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Country

4.2 North America Automotive Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Country

4.3 North America Power & Utility Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Country

4.4 North America Telecom & IT Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Country

4.5 North America Others Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Country

5.1 US Semiconductor Rectifiers Market

5.1.1 US Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Product Type

5.1.2 US Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Industry Vertical

5.2 Canada Semiconductor Rectifiers Market

5.2.1 Canada Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Product Type

5.2.2 Canada Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Industry Vertical

5.3 Mexico Semiconductor Rectifiers Market

5.3.1 Mexico Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Product Type

5.3.2 Mexico Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Industry Vertical

5.4 Rest of North America Semiconductor Rectifiers Market

5.4.1 Rest of North America Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Product Type

5.4.2 Rest of North America Semiconductor Rectifiers Market by Industry Vertical



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Infineon Technologies AG

6.1.1 Company Overview

6.1.2 Financial Analysis

6.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.1.4 Research & Development Expense

6.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.1.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.1.6 SWOT Analysis

6.2 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

6.2.1 Company Overview

6.2.2 Financial Analysis

6.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.2.4 Research & Development Expense

6.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.2.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.2.6 SWOT Analysis

6.3 Microchip Technology, Inc.

6.3.1 Company overview

6.3.2 Financial Analysis

6.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.3.4 Research & Development Expenses

6.4 Renesas Electronics Corporation

6.4.1 Company Overview

6.4.2 Financial Analysis

6.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.4.4 Research & Development Expense

6.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.4.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.5 Rohm Semiconductors Co., Ltd.

6.5.1 Company Overview

6.5.2 Financial Analysis

6.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.5.4 Research and Development Expense

6.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.5.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.5.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.6 STMicroelectronics N.V.

6.6.1 Company Overview

6.6.2 Financial Analysis

6.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.6.4 Research & Development Expense

6.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.6.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

6.6.5.2 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.6.6 SWOT Analysis

6.7 Texas Instruments, Inc.

6.7.1 Company Overview

6.7.2 Financial Analysis

6.7.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.7.4 Research & Development Expense

6.7.5 SWOT Analysis

6.8 Toshiba Corporation

6.8.1 Company Overview

6.8.2 Financial Analysis

6.8.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.8.4 Research and Development Expense

6.8.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.8.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.8.6 SWOT Analysis

6.9 Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

6.9.1 Company Overview

6.9.2 Financial Analysis

6.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

6.9.4 Research & Development Expenses

6.9.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.9.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

6.9.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

6.10. The Toro Company

6.10.1 Company Overview

6.10.2 Financial Analysis

6.10.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

6.10.4 Research & Development Expenses

6.11 Campbell Scientific, Inc.

6.11.1 Company Overview

6.12 Manx Technology Group

6.12.1 Company Overview

