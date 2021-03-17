New York, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Diethyl Ether Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06036738/?utm_source=GNW

However, formation of explosive peroxides is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.



- Automotive industry dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

- Manufacturing multi-walled carbon nanotubes, using diethyl ether is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

- North America dominated the market across the world, with the largest consumption coming from the United States.



Key Market Trends

Consumption of Diethyl Ether in Automotive Industry



- Diethyl ether is used in the automotive sector as an octane and oxygen enhancer in gasoline and as a blend in lubricating oils.

- The other application includes the use of diethyl ether as an additive for diesel starting fluids.

- The cold-starting performance of the CI engine is improved by blending the fuel with diethyl ether, due to its high cetane number and high energy density.

- Diethyl ether is a highly flammable substance, so it gives a sudden engine start by increasing the pressure in the cylinder to almost double.

- The diethyl ether additive can be of higher interest in the starting fluid in countries with cold climates, as it helps in cold-starting of an engine at sub-zero temperatures.

- The consumption of Diethyl ether in diverse ways in the automotive industry is likely to drive the demand of diethyl ether in the coming years.



North American Region to Dominate the Market



- The North American region dominated the global market share. The United States is the largest producer and consumer of diethyl ether across the world. It accounts for more than 90% production among the combined North and South America.

- The largest market for diethyl ether in the country being engine-starting fluids and industrial and laboratory reagents, it is estimated to have more than 65% of total consumption. In addition, smokeless gunpowder formulations for the defense and military industry are likely to contribute to one-fourth of the total consumption in the United States.

- Moreover, pharmaceutical spending in the United States is also increasing from the past few years. Diethyl ether is used as a solvent for drugs. The spending on medicines is likely to grow to USD 610 million by 2021. The growth is likely to come from large therapy chronic areas, such as hypertension and mental health.

- With an increasing demand for pharmaceutical drugs and laboratory reagents, the market for diethyl ether is likely to grow at a good pace, during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape

The diethyl ether market is partially fragmented with the major players accounting for a small chunk of the market. Some of these major players include BASF SE, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings BV, Merck KGaA, and INEOS.



