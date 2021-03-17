Dublin, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nanomaterials in Personalized Medicine: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of this report includes an overview of the global market for nanomaterials in personalized medicine and analyses of global market trends, using 2019 as the base year and forecasting 2020 through 2025 with compound annual growth rate (CAGR) projections.
The report is intended for professionals in the medical, medical devices, pharmaceutical, nanotechnology, materials, chemical, biological, biotechnological, and diagnostics fields. It will enable readers to understand the paradigms of personalized medicine's new business model. A discussion of the debate between the marketing of a drug with or without its companion diagnostic kit is included. Therefore, this report is valuable for both the pharmaceutical and the medical devices industries.
Additional professionals who may benefit from reading this report include analysts, sales and marketing representatives, R&D personnel, business development personnel, and corporate strategy developers. Investment firms will gain invaluable information concerning the risks and opportunities encountered in the field.
Market figures are based on revenues at the manufacturer level and are projected in 2019 dollar values. Inflation is not computed into the projection figures. Trends are assessed based on projected sales for existing products, for new product introductions, expanded markets for existing products, and other factors affecting the market.
Included in this report are forecasts by product, product category and by company. The study is arranged to offer an overview of existing nanomaterials in personalized medicine; it is accompanied by nanoproduct, company, and mechanism of action, with forecasts broken down.
Figures are reported in U.S. dollars and in each case reflect currency fluctuations within the performance of revenue change. Revenue figures do not account for variation in local currencies. All market share data presented is on a global basis unless specifically noted.
The report provides valuable insights and guidance for strategic marketing planning, understanding market drivers and limiters, and discerning sales growth opportunities.
Report Includes:
- 43 tables
- A brief outlook of the global market for nanomaterials used in personalized medicine and pharmaceuticals within the industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025
- In-depth competitive market analysis of the key industry participants, their company share analysis, global rankings and product offerings
- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for nanomaterials used in personalized medicine, and corresponding market share analysis by product type and region for each key market segment
- Discussion of market potential for nanomaterial applications in medicine and pharmaceuticals, industry value chain analysis, technology updates, and market growth drivers within the segment
- Insight into nanomaterial-based treatment methods for infections associated with medical devices and regulatory frameworks for personalized medicine
- Evaluation of global nanotechnology patents and significant allotment of patent data
- Company profiles of the leading industry players, including Novartis AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Beckman coulter, Merck & Co., Inc and Cytimmune Sciences
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Scope of Report
- Methodology
- Market Estimate
- Information Sources
- Analyst Credentials
- Custom Research
- Related Reports
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
- Theranostics and Personalized Medicines Overview
- Nanoparticles
- Passive Targeting
- Active Targeting
- Nanotechnology Overview
- Nanotechnology Products on the Market
- Size Definition
- Shape
- Surface Area
- Quantum Dots
- Carbon Nanotubes
- Multifunctional Nanomaterials
- Overview of Nanotheranostics
- Gold-Based Nanomaterials
- Magnetic Nanomaterials
- Polymeric Nanomaterials
- Silica-Based Nanomaterials
- Carbon Nanomaterials
- Composite Nanomaterials
- Biologic Nanomaterials: Antibody, Proteins and DNA
- Other Nanomaterials
- Drug Delivery
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Market Overview
- Global Market for Monoclonal Antibodies in Personalized Medicine
- Global Market for Proteins in Personalized Medicine
- Global Market for Liposomes in Personalized Medicine
- Global Market for In Vitro Optical Imaging Reagent in Personalized Medicine
- Global Market for Nanocrystals in Personalized Medicine
- Distribution of Nanobiotechnology and Nanomedicine Companies
Chapter 5 Nanotheranostic Drug Delivery
- Introduction
- In Vivo Drug-Release Studies
- Drug Efficacy
- Future Directions
Chapter 6 Methods of Preparation, Characteristics and Structures of Nanomaterials
- Carbon Nanotubes
- Carbon Nanotubes as Carriers of Immunoactive Compounds, Proteins and Genetic Materials
- Cancer Photothermal Therapy
- Carbon Nanotubes for Other Therapeutic Applications
- Fullerene C60
- C60 Toxicity
- Uptake and Biodistribution
- Antioxidant Properties
- Endohedrals
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging
- Radionuclides
- Photodynamic Therapy
- DNA Photocleavage
- Cancer
- Enzymes, Viruses and Bacteria Inhibition
- Drug and Gene Delivery
- Proteins
- Enzymes
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Monoclonal Antibody Therapy
- Mechanism
- Nanomaterials in Personalized Medicine
- Gold Nanoparticles
- Gold Nanocarrier
- Hyperthermia
- Contrast Enhancers
- Radiotherapy
- Magnetic Nanoparticles
- Hyperthermia
- Magnetic Separation
- Imaging and Delivery
- Brain Tumor Delivery
- Prostate Cancer
- Bladder Tumors
- Liposomes
- Liposome Classification and Preparation
- Sonication
- Extrusion
- Freeze-Thawed Liposomes
- Solvent Dispersion Method
- Detergent-Removal Method
- Stealth Liposome
- Antibody-Liposome Conjugate
- Liposome Application in Medicine and Pharmacology
- Liposomes in Parasite Diseases and Infections
- Liposomes in Anticancer Therapies
- Nanocrystals
- Nanocrystals Fabrication
- Quantum Dots
- Quantum Dots as Nanocarriers
- Photophysical Properties, Drug-Delivery and Drug-Release Sensing
- Visualizing Intracellular Uptake In Vitro
- Nanocarrier Biodistribution In Vivo
- Short Interfering RNA and DNA delivery
- Multifunctional Nanoparticles
- Polymeric Nanoparticles in Cancer Therapy
- Polymeric-Based Imaging Probes for Cancer Imaging
- Quantum Dots in Cancer Imaging and Therapy
- Quantum Dots in Photodynamic Therapy and Imaging
- Multifunctional Imaging Nanoparticles for Cancer Imaging and Therapy
- Magnetic Nanoparticles for Magnetic Resonance Imaging and Gene Delivery
- Multifunctional Magneto-Polymeric Nanohybrids for Cancer Imaging and Therapy
- Gold Nanoparticles for Photothermal Therapy
- Gold Nanoshells
- Gold Nanorods
- Magnetic Gold Nanoshells for Photothermal Therapy and Imaging
Chapter 7 Diagnostics of Nanodevices and Nanomaterials
- Overview
- Molecular Recognition in Diagnosis
- Nanopatterned Devices
- Particles
- Magnetic Nanoparticles
- Quantum Dots
- Aptamer-Conjugated Nanoparticles
- Nanoparticle-Based Bio-Bar Codes
- Multiplex Dendrimers
- Surface-Enhanced Raman Spectroscopy
- Diagnostic and Medical Device Industry
- Conclusion and Future Trends
Chapter 8 Treatments Based on Nanomaterial for Infections Associated with Medical Devices
- Infections Associated with Medical Devices and Their Treatments
- Catheter-Associated Infections
- Soft-Tissue-Implant-Associated Infections
- Biofilm Formation
- Common Methods for Preventing and Treating Medical Device-Associated Infections
- Nanomaterials in Medical Applications
- Antimicrobial Nanomaterials
- Silver Nanoparticles
- Zinc Oxide
- Iron and Iron-Oxide Nanoparticles
- Titanium Oxide
- Carbon Nanotubes and Fullerenes
- Chitosan
- Cytotoxicity Consideration
Chapter 9 Regulatory Framework for Personalized Medicine
- Overview
- Physicochemical Properties of Nanoproducts Differ Compared to Their Larger Counterparts
- Regulatory Issues in Nanotechnology
Chapter 10 Biomedical Nanoparticle Products
- Introduction
- Contract Manufacturing Organizations
- Information Technology
- Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Systems and Products
- Nanoparticle Drug Delivery Systems
- Company Pipelines for Nanoparticle Drug Delivery
Chapter 11 COVID-19 Vaccine Production with the Use of Nanomaterials
- Introduction
- Novel Coronavirus Relying on Various Approaches
- Structure of COVID-19 and Penetration
- Challenges in Vaccine Disruptions
- Components and Methods in the Design of a Vaccine
- Antigens
- Adjuvants
- Nanoparticles/Nanocarriers
- Devices
- Next-Generation Vaccines Enables Through Advances in Nanotechnology
- Conclusions Regarding COVID-19 Usage in Nanotechnology
Chapter 12 Company Pipelines
Chapter 13 Therapeutic and Diagnostic Companion Kits
Chapter 14 Patents, Licensing, Mergers and Acquisitions
- Recent Licensing, Mergers and Acquisitions
- Recent Deals
- Nanoparticle Patents
Chapter 15 Market Drivers and Restraints
Chapter 16 Company Profiles
- Abraxis Biosciences Inc.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- Beckman Coulter
- Camurus Ab
- Cytimmune Sciences
- Eisai
- Johnson & Johnson
- Merck & Co., Inc.
- Nanocarrier Co., Ltd.
- Novartis Ag
