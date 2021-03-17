New York, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Hard Disk Market, By Category, By Type, By Connectivity, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06036632/?utm_source=GNW



Global Hard Disk Market was valued USD 62269.46 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR 5.11% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. Global Hard Disk Market is expected to surge significantly due to the requirement for data storage, booming laptop market and digitalization. Besides this the government policies that support digitalization and utilization of internet portals for day-to-day activities is producing data that is driving the Hard Disk Market.

The Global Hard Disk Market is segmented based on category, type, connectivity, end user and region.Based on Category, market is segmented into internal and external.



Internal has captured the share of 73.05% in the year 2020 and is expected to grow in the forecast period too as the internal Hard disk resides inside the laptop and with increasing sales volume of laptop internal hard disk sales volume increases too. Based on type, the market is sub segmented into HDDs and SDDs. HDDs has a share of 83.95% in the market and SDDs share is expected to grow in the year 2026.HDDs has captured the maximum market as compared to SDDs because HDDs are less expensive and are available in a wide range of data storage capacity.

Based on connectivity the market is sub segmented into USB wired and wireless. USB wired has the share of 97.52% is the market as the wireless are comparatively more expensive and people lack awareness about them.



Regionally, the Hard Disk Market has been segmented into various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market on account of the widespread adoption of technology and digitalization with a share of 43.53% in the year 2020.



The major players operating in the Hard Disk Market are Western Digital Corporation, Seagate Technology PLC, Toshiba Corporation, Fujitsu Limited., Samsung Electronics Pvt. Ltd., Intel Corporation, Sony corporation, Quantum Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company & Transcend Information. Inc. These companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new services to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers and acquisitions and new service developments.



