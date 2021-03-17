New York, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06036735/?utm_source=GNW





- As packaging’s primary purpose is to protect its content and as 30% of all the food produced across the world gets lost and wasted along the supply chain, enhanced and optimized packaging solutions are expected to grow to decrease this staggering amount.

- Moreover, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), around 1.3 billion metric ton or nearly one-third of all food produced for humans is wasted worldwide each year, world’s food waste could be as high as 44% of the dry mass of agricultural crops since 795 million or around 11% of the world’s population suffer from hunger, there is already a great deal of stress on food availability and thus the urgency to diminish food waste, highlighting the need to focus on packaging solutions.

- In the MAP process, the product is packaged in an atmosphere dissimilar from that of air. MAP helps in delaying the process of product degradation, typically by decreasing the oxygen content available to the product during its shelf life. Shelf life is also one of the most significant factors that drive the profitability of retailers and distributors.

- The longer shelf life of products gives a larger sales window for retailers to trade the product. This helps them to decrease the wastage of products and increase profits. Additionally, MAP is a technology that enables increased shelf life of products and can be transported to distant locations without adding chemicals.

- The MAP also plays an important role in enhancing the quality and decreasing the waste of products in the retail sector. For instance, the waste reduction from 5% to 1% in winter and 15% to 2% in summer was reported due to the use of retail MAP packaging for bananas.

- However, the application of MAP has stretched to maturity in certain categories, such as snacks, coffee, and processed meats. It is increasingly utilized in refrigerated, prepared convenience foods that meet consumer requirements for convenience, quality, variety, and health.



- Carbon dioxide (CO2) is colorless, odorless, and tasteless. It has an oxidation-inhibiting and growth-inhibiting effects on most aerobic bacteria and molds. The gas is frequently used to increase the shelf life of food. The shelf life of packaged or stored food is normally longer, depending on the content of CO2.

- CO2 dissolves readily in water to produce carbonic acid (H2CO3) that increases the acidity of the solution and reduces the pH. This gas is also soluble in lipids and some other organic compounds. The solubility of CO2 increases with the decreasing temperature.

- For this reason, the antimicrobial activity of CO2 is markedly greater at temperatures below 10?, compared to 15? or higher. This has significant implications for MAP in food packaging. In some MAP applications, pack collapse is favored, for example, inflow wrapped cheese for retail sale.

- In addition, Carbon dioxide is extensively used in modified atmosphere packaging. For instance, it is often used as part of a gas mixture, with nitrogen, which is used for flushing food packaging to eliminate oxygen. However, to ensure complete flushing of the package, it is used in excess.

- Meat and sausage products, especially raw meat, are expected to get spoilt, due to microbial growth, on account of their increased moisture and nutrient content. Apart from extraordinary hygiene standards and permanent cooling, modified atmospheres can considerably extend the shelf life of meat and sausage products. CO2 is the protective gas used in these types of packaging. With concentrations above 20%, CO2 can considerably decrease microbial growth.



- The US modified atmosphere packaging industry is undergoing a push toward e-commerce platforms. Meals and snack bars are still relatively minor as a sales segment when online purchases are taken into consideration, although it is a growing segment. With subscription boxes and grocery pickups existing and available from online shopping, their augmented access may result in the growth of the market.

- The primary reasons driving the growth of the North American market are the increasing demand for fresh and quality packaged food, hygienic packaging of food, manufacturers’ demand for extended shelf life, and on-the-go lifestyle. The advancements in food packaging technology and equipment, coupled with the swing towards easy-to-handle and convenient packaging, are also factors that drive the market growth.

- However, the increased cost of development and stringent government legislation are the factors that are hindering the growth of the market. On the other hand, to gain consumers’ confidence in food safety, advanced packaging technology may act as a tool for product differentiation and can present multiple opportunities for the vendors in the market.



The market is reasonably competitive and consists of several major players. The market appears to be moderately concentrated. The market is prominently expanding with important technological advancements in multiple industrial sectors. Therefore, existing players are concentrating on maintaining their market presence by investing large amounts in research and development. Companies present in the market are focusing on strengthening their foothold in the MAP market through strategic alliances and investments in research and development.



- January 2021 - Amcor Plc, announced the ‘Reducing CO2 Packaging’ Label from the Carbon Trust can now be printed on Amcor packaging to demonstrate significant carbon footprint reductions. It’s part of the company’s lifecycle assessment service, which enables brands to measure their packaging’s carbon footprint from raw materials through end-of-use.



