New York, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market, By Drug Class, By Osteoporosis Disease Type, By Route of Administration, By Gender, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06036627/?utm_source=GNW



The global osteoporosis drugs market stood at USD13.36 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.83% to cross USD20.17 billion by 2026. The increase in the prevalence of osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and rising awareness among the public about osteoporosis care are some key factors propelling the market growth. Moreover, growing investment in R&D activities for the development of advanced new drug classes and a wide range of pipeline drugs for approval in clinical trials are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for osteoporosis drug manufacturers.

Osteoporosis drugs are used to treat osteoporosis, which is a bone disease.Osteoporosis may occur due to lower than normal peak bone mass and greater than normal bone mass loss.



Other reasons behind this disease include a number of diseases or treatments such as anorexia, surgical removal of the ovaries, hyperthyroidism, alcoholism, and kidney disease.Moreover, lifestyle associated factors such as smoking and alcohol abuse can also promote osteoporosis.



Hence these factors are leading to a spike in demand for osteoporosis drugs around the world.

The global osteoporosis drugs market can be segmented based on disease type, drug class, route of administration, gender, distribution channel and region.Based on the route of administration, the market can be segmented into oral, injectable, and others.



Among them, the injectable segment is expected to witness high CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing need for drugs that exhibit improved bioavailability rapid mode of action.

Regionally, North America dominated the global osteoporosis drugs market in 2020 owing to the rising prevalence of osteoporosis and easy availability of osteoporosis drugs in the region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth through 2026 owing to growing awareness about the benefits of osteoporosis drugs and thriving life science industry.

Major companies operating in the global osteoporosis drugs market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Novartis International AG, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Merck & Co. Inc., Amgen, Inc., Allergan plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Radius Health, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Sanofi S.A., Abiogen Pharma S.p.A., Merrion Pharmaceuticals Plc., among others. The market players are taking up growth strategies like collaborations, new product launches, partnership & acquisitions.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global osteoporosis drugs market from 2016 to 2019.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global osteoporosis drugs market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To forecast global osteoporosis drugs market based on drug class, route of administration, company and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global osteoporosis drugs market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in global osteoporosis drugs market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global osteoporosis drugs market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of osteoporosis drug manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated global osteoporosis drugs market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Osteoporosis drugs manufacturers, companies/partners and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to osteoporosis drugs

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as osteoporosis drug manufacturing companies, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global osteoporosis drugs market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market, By Osteoporosis Disease Type:

o Primary Osteoporosis

o Secondary Osteoporosis

• Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market, By Drug Class:

o Bisphosphonates

o Selective Estrogen Inhibitors Modulator (SERM)

o Parathyroid Hormone Therapy

o Calcitonin

o Rank Ligand Inhibitors

o Others

• Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market, By Route of Administration:

o Oral

o Injectable

o Others

• Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market, By Gender:

o Male

o Female

• Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Hospital Pharmacies

o Retail Pharmacies

o Online Pharmacies

• Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o Europe

- France

- Germany

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

- Singapore

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global osteoporosis drugs market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06036627/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001