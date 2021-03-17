New York, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Losartan Market, By Source, By Form, By Strength, By Distribution Channel, By Application, By End-User, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06036626/?utm_source=GNW



Global losartan market was valued at USD4.73 billion in 2020 and is expected to grow at a formidable rate of 7.81% during the forecast period. The global losartan market is driven by the growing prevalence of hypertension, stroke and diabetic nephropathy across the world. Losartan is a medication that is used to treat high blood pressure. Furthermore, losartan is widely used in slowing down long-term kidney damage due to type II diabetes which is further expected to propel the market growth through 2026. The sudden outbreak and spread of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the loss of jobs for many people due to which the level of anxiety and hypertension has increased among the people. This has, in turn, increased the demand for losartan, thereby fueling the market growth during the forecast period. Many major biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are working on manufacturing in-house losartan tablets which are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth over the next few years.



The global losartan market is segmented based on source, form, strength, distribution channel, application, end-user, company and region.Based on source, the market can be split into contract manufacturing organizations and in-house.



Among these, the in-house segment is expected to witness the fastest growth due to increased preference for in-house manufacturing by key market players as the company can have full control over the quality and the quantity of the products.Based on form, the market can be fragmented into tablets and powder.



Here, the tablet segment is dominating the market with a market share of nearly 87% and is expected to maintain its position in the forecast years as well.Based on distribution channel, the market can be segmented into online and offline.



The offline channel is expected to dominate the market due to surging consumer preference for purchasing medicines from a pharmacy or drug store. The online segment is also expected to register significant growth over the next few years.



Regionally, the global losartan market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these regions, North America is expected to dominate in the overall losartan market owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure and presence of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology giants in the region.



However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness robust growth in the market owing to the presence of a large pool of patients suffering from various life-threatening conditions in economies such as China and India.



Major players operating in the global losartan market include Merck & Co. Inc., Pfizer Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Sanofi S.A., Novartis International AG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Torrent Pharmaceutical Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Mylan N.V., Ipca Laboratories Limited, Macleods Pharmaceuticals Limited, Abbott Laboratories, Cadila Healthcare Limited, and others. The companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global losartan market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global losartan market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the global losartan market based on source, form, strength, distribution channel, application, end-user, company and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global losartan market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global losartan market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global losartan market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global losartan market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global losartan market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global Losartan market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Losartan manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to losartan kit

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global losartan market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Losartan Market, By Source:

o Contract Manufacturing Organizations

o In-House

• Global Losartan Market, By Form:

o Tablet

o Powder

• Global Losartan Market, By Strength:

o 25 mg

o 50 mg

o 100 mg

o Others

• Global Losartan Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Offline

o Online

• Global Losartan Market, By Application:

o Hypertension

o Stroke

o Diabetic nephropathy

o Others

• Global Losartan Market, By End-User:

o Adult

o Pediatric

• Global Losartan Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

- Russia

- Poland

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- Australia

- South Korea

- Hong Kong

- Philippines

- Malaysia

- Indonesia

- Vietnam

- Thailand

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

- Chile

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

- Turkey

- Nigeria

- Kenya

- Algeria

- Ethiopia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global losartan market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06036626/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001