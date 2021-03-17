New York, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size – USD 6.7 billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.9%, Market Trends – Increasing use of DNA profiling in criminal investigations
The global forensic equipment and supplies market size is expected to reach USD 12 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.9%, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The rapidly surging criminal cases, such as murder, homicide, or drug abuse, increasing acts of law breaches, rising adoption of advanced forensic technologies, and the growing significance of DNA analysis and profiling in criminology are the pivotal factors contributing to the growth of the global forensic equipment and supplies market. Increased government investments in the forensics industry, rising collaborations between legal institutions and forensic laboratories, increasing forensic research programs across academic and research institutes, and the growing reliance on forensic evidence in criminal investigations are the other fundamental factors stimulating the global market growth.
Request free sample of this research report at: https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/3895
Forensic equipment and supplies are laboratory tools used to detect and analyze forensic or biological samples collected from crime through advanced scientific methods, including biotechnological and genetic techniques. Forensic technologies are extensively used in crime investigations, pharmaceutical and academic research, and forensic science studies. Trace evidence analysis, DNA identification, fingerprint identification, body fluid analysis, blood pattern analysis, autopsy, forensic toxicology, facial reconstruction, and compound determination of hazardous chemicals are the primary applications of forensic equipment. Besides, these tools also find use in the forensic analysis of gunshot residues (GSR), explosives, illicit drugs, food & beverages, agrochemicals, and alternative biological fluids. The rising government funding for the forensics sector for advancements in analytical capabilities, the growing significance of forensics in law enforcement, and the surging number of forensic laboratories further propel the global market growth. However, the market growth is hampered by the escalating costs of forensic equipment and the scarcity of lab personnel with proficiency in using these tools.
Forensic Equipment and Supplies Market, By Product Type (Evidence-drying Cabinets, Reagents and Consumables, Low-temperature Storage Devices), By Instrument Type (Spectroscopy Equipment, DNA Analyzers, Laboratory Centrifuges, Forensic Cameras, Fingerprint Analyzers, Others), By Application (DNA Analysis, Blood Analysis, Toxicology, Biometrics, Others), By End-user (Independent Forensic Laboratories, Government Forensic Laboratories, Research Laboratories & Academic Institutes), and By Region, Forecast to 2028; To identify the key trends in the industry, click on the link below: https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/forensic-equipment-and-supplies-market
Key Highlights of the Report:
Order Now: https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/3895
For the purpose of this report, the global forensic equipment and supplies market is segmented based on product type, instrument type, application, end-user, and region:
By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
By Instrument Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
By Application (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
By End-user (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
By Region (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)
Browse similar research reports:
Laboratory Mixer Market Size, Share & Analysis, By Product (Shakers, Magnetic Stirrers, Vortex Mixers, Conical Mixers, Overhead Stirrers, Accessories), Platform (Digital Devices, Analog Devices), End-User (Research Labs, Pharma- Biotech, CROs, Food Labs, Environmental Testing) - Global Forecast To 2027
Forensic Technology Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Technology (Capillary Electrophoresis, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Rapid DNA Analysis), By Services (Chemical Analysis, DNA Profiling, Firearms Identification), By Application (Biodefense & Biosurveillance), and Region, Segment Forecast to 2027
Atomic Force Microscope (AFM) Market Share, Size & Analysis, By Mode (Contact, Noncontact, Dynamic contact, Tapping), By Grade (Research Grade AFM, Industrial Grade AFM), By Applications (Life Sciences, Semiconductors And Electronics, Nanomaterial), Forecasts To 2027
Contact Us:
John W
Head of Business Development
Reports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com
Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370
E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com
LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | Facebook
Read Full Press Release: https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-forensic-equipment-and-supplies-market
Reports and Data
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Reports and Data.jpeg-01LOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: