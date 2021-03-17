New York, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chocolate Market, By Type, By Category, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06036623/?utm_source=GNW



The global chocolate market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 4% during 2021-2026F to reach around USD172 billion by 2026, on account of the increasing availability of premium chocolates, spurred by consumers’ desire to consume delicious chocolates and rising food culture. Other factors driving the market include growing online sales of chocolates, rising personal disposable income, and gaining popularity of organic and sugar-free chocolates, etc.



The global chocolate market was severely affected by the low sales volume due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including supply-side issues linked to quality and certification. Also, government support in strengthening the partnership between fine cocoa producers and chocolate companies to smoothen the supply of cocoa has helped in developing the global chocolate market.



Regionally, the chocolate market has been segmented into regions including Asia Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.Among these regions, Europe accounted for around 35% market share in value, owing to increasing health concerns and the surge in the demand for fine cocoa flavored chocolates.



European consumers are willing to pay extra prices for chocolates made from fine cocoa.Also, the European consumers’ paradigm shift towards the consumption of high-quality chocolate products such as single-origin chocolates, organic chocolates, handmade chocolates, artisan chocolates, and other chocolate products, is a major factor driving the chocolate market in the region.



There is a tremendous demand for dark chocolates as they have less sugar and more cocoa taste.



Mars Incorporated, Ferrero Group, The Hershey Company, Modelez International, Nestle SA, are few of the prominent players operating in the global chocolate market.Nestle and Mars are also the most active companies in terms of product launches and marketing their products.



The development of chocolate products to enhance the product portfolio and to capture untapped markets has driven the growth in the global chocolate market. Owing to the changing tastes and preferences of consumers, there has been rapid development in chocolate products by various market players.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2020

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the global chocolate market from 2016 to 2020.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of the global chocolate market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

• To classify and forecast the global chocolate market based on category, distribution channel, company, and regional distribution.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the global chocolate market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for the global chocolate market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the global chocolate market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global chocolate market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the global chocolate market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the manufacturers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global chocolate market using a top-down approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Chocolate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to chocolate.

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global chocolate market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Global Chocolate Market, By Product Type:

o Milk Chocolate

o Dark Chocolate

o White Chocolate

• Global Chocolate Market, By Category:

o Chocolates Pouches & Bags

o Boxed Chocolates

o Countlines

o Tablets

o Others

• Global Chocolate Market, By Distributional Channel:

o Supermarkets/Hypermarket

o Convenience Stores/Forecourt Retailers

o Independent Grocery Stores

o Non-Store Retailing

o Departmental Store

• Global Chocolate Market, By Region:

o North America

- United States

- Canada

- Mexico

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global chocolate market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06036623/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001