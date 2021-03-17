New York, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Structured Cabling Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06036661/?utm_source=GNW





The global structured cabling market is expected to grow from $11 billion in 2020 to $11.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $16.5 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.4%.



The structured cabling market consists of sales of structured cabling products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are engaged in manufacturing structured cabling systems of cabling and associated hardware. Structured cabling is defined as building or campus cabling infrastructure such as telecommunication cabling or ethernet cabling, a properly designed and installed structure cabling provides the infrastructure that delivers the flexibility to make changes to the cabling system, maximize system availability, delivers predictable performance.



The main types of structured cabling are fiber optic cables and copper cables.A fiber optic cable is a medium that contains one or more optical fibers through which high-speed data is transmitted.



Copper cable is a physical cable medium made of copper through which data is transmitted. The structured cabling is used by IT & telecommunication, residential & commercial, government & education, and transportation industries for applications in local area network (LAN) and data centers.



North America was the largest region in the structured cabling market in 2020.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The fluctuating copper prices acted as a major restraint for the growth of the structured cables market.Network cables are manufactured with copper either in solid or stranded wires.



Copper prices rapidly change due to the demand for scrap and the rate of production in the fields like construction, technology, or electrical manufacturing, and increase the operational and capital expenditure.According to Goldman Sachs, the 12-month forecast for copper is estimated to be $9,500 per metric ton and the Wall Street expects the higher average price for the next two years with the estimated copper pricing averaging around $8,625 in 2021 and expected to be $9,175 in 2022.



Therefore, the fluctuating copper price has a negative impact on the structured cabling market.



In October 2019, Legrand, a France-based company specializing in electrical and digital building infrastructures, acquired Connectrac for an undisclosed amount.The acquisition of Connectrac allows Legrand the ability to reach additional market segments as well as a platform to expand the ecosystem in commercial interiors.



Connectrac is a US-based company engaged in manufacturing and selling connectivity solutions for interior spaces. The company’s products provide connections to telecom, power and AV via unique, floor-based wireway systems and accessories.



The increasing demand for high-speed connectivity is likely to contribute to the growth of the structured cabling market.Structured cabling includes a set of cables and hardware that makes the telecommunication infrastructure and helps in transferring video, voice, and data signals from one point to another through a communication network in an enterprise.



High-speed connectivity requires connected devices and cables for a smooth and high-speed network connection.For instance, the global over-the-top (OTT) players, where data transfer need is in the range of 100TB/sec, require around 3000+ fiber strand optical fiber cables minimum for one data center to meet the viewing demand of customers.



According to the Cisco VNI Global IP traffic forecast 2017-2022, the data demand is growing rapidly at a CAGR of 26%.The growing demand for data increases the need for more fibers thus increase the need for managing the fiber cables.



Thus, the increasing demand for high-speed connectivity is projected to fuel the demand for the structured cabling market.



The companies operating in the structured cabling market are continuously focusing on developing new products to empower enterprises digitally and to generate higher revenues for the company.Hence, the launch of innovative solutions is gaining immense popularity in the structured cabling market.



For instance, in November 2019, DIGISOL Systems Ltd., a provider of IT networking solutions, launched ConvergeX, a series of enterprise structured cabling solutions. The name ConvergeX refers to the term Converge, which stands for a single network that carries and unifies a combination of voice, video, and data traffic, whereas X stands for extreme speed. The newly launched structured cabling series aims to enhance the way enterprise works and unlocks opportunities for the future.



The countries covered in the structured cabling market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

