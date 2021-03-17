Pune, India, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The Global Guidewire Market size is projected to reach USD 1,401.0 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.”

Rising incidence rate of cardiovascular diseases is expected to be one of the major forces of growth for this market. According to estimates released by the American Heart Association (AHA), a staggering 15.5 million Americans were suffering from coronary heart disease in 2016. These numbers augur good news for the guidewire industry as a steady rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular disorders will necessitate the utilization of advanced guidewire technology for quicker diagnosis and delivery of more accurate treatment for these conditions. Moreover, these devices are also crucial in diagnosing gastrointestinal disorders, which will further boost their employment in the healthcare industry.

Robust Healthcare Infrastructure to Propel the Market in North America

Having generated a revenue of USD 308.2 million in 2018, North America is set to dominate the Guidewire Industry share during the forecast period. This will be mainly attributable to variety of favorable conditions including availability of cutting-edge healthcare technology, friendly medical reimbursement policies, and a ready acceptance of modern technology.

The market in Europe will be chiefly driven by growing demand for minimally invasive procedures and increasing number of surgeries. Coupled with these is the high adoption rate of interventional diagnostic methods in Western European countries such as Germany and France, which is further fueling the market in the region.





Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/guidewires-market-101179





Emergence of new market players and effective marketing will aid the market in Asia-Pacific, according to the Guidewire Market analysis by Fortune Business Insights. Additionally, the market in this region is poised to gain from the evolving healthcare conditions in India and China and rising healthcare investment in Australia and Japan.

In Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East, increasing number of healthcare facilities and organizations will feed market growth in the forecast period.

Growing Preference for Minimally Invasive Diagnostic Procedures to Catalyze Growth

One of the primary factors driving the industry trends is the demand for minimally invasive procedures for diagnostic purposes, which is gaining ground in healthcare. This is on account of the benefits offered by such procedures. For example, a patient will recover at a faster rate if the incision in her body is small and narrow. This would also minimize the patient’s hospital stay, saving her a good amount of her resources. Technologically advanced guidewires allow for superior lesion access and better visibility, which brings down procedural costs and becomes more pocket-friendly for the patient. The guidewire market stands to gain as a result.





Click here to get the short-term and long-term impacts of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/guidewires-market-101179





New Product Launches to Make Competition Exciting

Competitors are looking to consolidate their position in the guidewire market by developing and launching new products and widening their offerings to consumers. Moreover, many players are entering into partnerships to strengthen their hold on the market, accelerating the guidewires market revenue.





Quick Buy Guidewire Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/101179





Prominent Players:

Teleflex Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Abbott

Boston Scientific Corporation

Merit Medical Inc.

Cook

C. R. Bard, Inc.

Terumo Medical Corporation

Abbott





Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/guidewires-market-101179





Table of Content

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Technological advancements in Guidewires Market Key Industry Developments- Partnerships, Mergers and Acquisitions New Product Launched by Key Players Prevalence of Major Cardiovascular Conditions for Key Countries Regulatory Scenarios

Global Guidewire Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product



Coronary Guidewires Peripheral Guidewires Urology Guidewires Neurovascular Guidewires Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material



Nitinol Stainless Steel Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Coating



Coated Non-coated



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User



Hospitals & Clinics Diagnostic Centers Others



Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region



North America Europe Asia pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/guidewires-market-101179





Have a Look at Related Reports:

Trauma Implants Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Metal Plates & Screws, Pins/Wires, Nails & Rods, and Others) End-user (Hospitals, Orthopedic Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Bone Growth Stimulator Market Size , Share and Industry Analysis By Product Type (Bone Growth Stimulation Devices, Bone Morphogenetic Proteins (BMP), Platelet-Derived Growth Factor (PDGF)), By Application (Spinal Fusion, Maxillofacial & Dental, Nonunion and Union Bone Fractures), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Home Care), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026

Cataract Surgical Devices Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Phacoemulsification Systems, Femtosecond Laser, Intraocular Lenses, Ophthalmic Viscoelastic Devices & Other Consumables), By End-user (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Reading Glasses Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Age Group (Less than 18 years, 18-64 years, and 65 years and above), By Type (Prescription Reading Glasses and OTC Reading Glasses), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Online Sales Channels, Ophthalmol-ogy Clinics), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

Diabetes Treatment Devices Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Insulin Pens, Insulin Pumps, Insulin Jet Injectors, Insulin Syringes, Others), By Distribution Channel (Institutional Sales, Retail Sales) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



