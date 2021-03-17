PRAX-114 Phase 2/3 clinical trial for treatment of MDD to initiate in March 2021 following IND clearance
PRAX-944 Phase 2a high dose cohort topline data expected in mid-year 2021
Innovative collaboration with The Florey Institute expands pipeline via addition of 3 ASOs targeting rare epilepsies
Cash Balance of $296.6M as of December 31, 2020 supports cash runway into 4Q22
CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance, today provided a corporate update and reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.
“Following interactions with the FDA and agreement on a path forward for our Phase 2/3 clinical trial for PRAX-114, we are eagerly anticipating the initiation of the first of two registrational monotherapy MDD trials later this month. Increasing rates of depression worldwide highlight the urgent need to develop new, differentiated treatments for MDD like PRAX-114,” said Marcio Souza, president and chief executive officer of Praxis. “Since our IPO last October, we have made considerable progress across our broad CNS pipeline, both in our programs targeting prevalent disorders and in our rare disease portfolio. We are relentlessly focused on continuing to advance our pipeline to positively impact the lives of people living with CNS disorders and we look forward to keeping you apprised of our progress throughout the year.”
Recent Business Highlights and Upcoming Milestones:
Mood Disorders
Movement Disorders
Rare Disease
General Corporate Updates
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results:
As of December 31, 2020, Praxis had $296.6 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $44.8 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2019. This increase of $251.8 million primarily reflects net proceeds of $200.3 million from the company’s initial public offering and net proceeds of $110.1 million from the company’s Series C-1 redeemable convertible preferred stock financing in July 2020, primarily offset by cash used in operations. The company’s cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2020 are expected to fund operations into the fourth quarter of 2022.
Research and development expenses were $16.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $5.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Research and development expenses were $45.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $29.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in R&D expenses for full year 2020 of $15.4 million was primarily attributable to $8.1 million in increased personnel-related costs due to increased headcount, $5.9 million in increased expenses related to our PRAX-114 program, a $0.9 million increase in other indirect research and development expenses and $0.3 million in increased expenses related to our PRAX-562 program.
General and administrative expenses were $9.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. General and administrative expenses were $17.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, compared to $6.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The increase in general and administrative expenses of $10.8 million for the full year 2020 was primarily attributable to $7.0 million in increased personnel-related costs due to increased headcount, $2.5 million in increased professional fees including legal and consulting services and a $1.3 million increase in other general and administrative expenses, including $1.1 million in increased insurance and other costs related to becoming a public company.
Praxis reported net loss of $25.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, including $3.8 million of stock-based compensation expense, compared to $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, including $0.2 million of stock-based compensation expense. Praxis reported net loss of $61.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2020, including $5.2 million of stock-based compensation expense, compared to a net loss of $35.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, including $0.7 million of stock-based compensation expense.
As of December 31, 2020, Praxis had 38.3 million shares of common stock outstanding.
About Praxis
Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders (CNS) characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis is applying insights from genetic epilepsies to broader neurological and psychiatric disorders, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a broad portfolio, including multiple disclosed programs across CNS disorders including depression, epilepsy, movement disorders and pain syndromes, with three clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit https://praxismedicines.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
|PRAXIS PRECISION MEDICINES, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Amounts in thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|2020
|2019
|Assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$296,608
|$44,815
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|5,718
|681
|Property and equipment, net
|82
|128
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|754
|1,450
|Other non-current assets
|15
|620
|Total assets
|$303,177
|$47,694
|Liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ (deficit) equity
|Accounts payable
|$4,088
|$2,667
|Accrued expenses
|10,869
|3,455
|Operating lease liabilities
|763
|1,459
|Redeemable convertible preferred stock
|-
|121,121
|Common stock
|4
|1
|Additional paid-in capital
|437,007
|-
|Accumulated deficit
|(149,554)
|(81,009)
|Total liabilities, redeemable convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ (deficit) equity
|$303,177
|$47,694
|PRAXIS PRECISION MEDICINES, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
|(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|2020
|2019
|2020
|2019
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$16,272
|$5,699
|$44,976
|$29,557
|General and administrative
|9,440
|1,795
|16,992
|6,232
|Total operating expenses
|25,712
|7,494
|61,968
|35,789
|Loss from operations
|(25,712)
|(7,494)
|(61,968)
|(35,789)
|Total other income:
|Interest income
|6
|22
|140
|193
|Total other income
|6
|22
|140
|193
|Loss before benefit from income taxes
|(25,706)
|(7,472)
|(61,828)
|(35,596)
|Benefit from income taxes
|—
|(84)
|(8)
|(84)
|Net loss and comprehensive loss
|($25,706)
|($7,388)
|($61,820)
|($35,512)
|Accretion and cumulative dividends on redeemable convertible preferred stock
|(950)
|(1,720)
|(8,996)
|(5,170)
|Gain on repurchase of redeemable convertible preferred stock
|—
|—
|493
|—
|Net loss attributable to common stockholders
|($26,656)
|($9,108)
|($70,323)
|($40,682)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted
|($0.87)
|($5.65)
|($7.86)
|($26.60)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
|30,703,886
|1,611,885
|8,950,152
|1,529,629
