DALLAS, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexPoint Securities, Inc. (“NexPoint Securities”), a registered broker-dealer that serves as the distributor for investment products on the NexPoint platform, announced today the appointment of Brian Graime as director of annuity and insurance marketing organization (IMO) distribution. In his role, Mr. Graime will lead annuity product distribution and develop long-term distribution strategies for the firm’s planned expansion into the insurance market.

For its initial expansion into insurance, NexPoint Securities will be working with insurance solutions provider NexAnnuity through its life insurance company subsidiary to distribute fixed annuity products. This will give NexPoint access to the NexAnnuity network, which includes an insurer, insurance investment manager, and other related businesses, to support future growth.

NexPoint’s existing distribution infrastructure provides a foundation for its planned annuity and insurance initiatives. This infrastructure consists of NexPoint Securities’ extensive distribution network, which is supported by a team of more than 35 professionals, as well as its nimble product development and distribution processes. These processes are designed to deliver alternative investment solutions that address evolving investor needs. Under the direction of Mr. Graime, the firm plans to apply those processes in the annuity and insurance space.

“Brian has worked across every major annuity distribution channel. As a result, he not only has significant experience in this space, but also has unique insight around the biggest opportunities for improvement and innovation,” said Kirby Noel, national sales manager and managing director at NexPoint Securities. “We are excited to pair Brian’s expertise with the resources of NexPoint’s distribution business to capture those opportunities.”

Mr. Graime’s has been in the annuities and insurance business since he began his career in 1996. He has spent the last 25 years operating across the space, holding positions at some of the largest firms in the insurance market, including Travelers Life and Annuity, MetLife, Symetra, and Prudential. During that time, he served in a range of different roles, including as a wholesaler, divisional manager, and national sales manager, developing a holistic understanding of the distribution universe.

“There are significant changes underway across the annuity and insurance landscape. Those changes have accelerated in recent years, creating a major opportunity to reshape elements of the business to better reflect the current—and future—environment,” said Mr. Graime. “What drew me to NexPoint was its solutions-oriented mindset. The firm looks to continuously optimize offerings in a way that aligns interests, promotes innovation, and adds value to the client. That’s where I believe annuities are headed, and I’m excited to bring NexPoint’s approach to the business and help shape that evolution.”

Mr. Graime received a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Maryland, College Park. He holds FINRA Series 7, 63, and 26 licenses. He joined NexPoint Securities as the director of annuity and IMO distribution in February. The role is a newly formed position at the firm.

About NexPoint Securities, Inc.

NexPoint Securities, member FINRA/SIPC, is an SEC-registered broker-dealer that serves as the distributor for investment products on the NexPoint platform.

About NexPoint

NexPoint is a multibillion-dollar alternative investment firm comprised of a group of investment advisers and sponsors, a broker-dealer, and a suite of related investment vehicles. The firm provides differentiated access to real estate and other alternatives through public and private REITs, tax-advantaged real estate vehicles, other private real estate investments, and registered funds, among other offerings. Investment solutions draw on NexPoint’s core capabilities in real estate, capital markets, and credit. Within real estate, NexPoint has expertise across multiple property types, including multifamily, single-family rental, self-storage, hospitality, industrial, office/retail, timber, and life sciences. NexPoint is based in Dallas, Texas and is part of an integrated network of investment management and financial services businesses. For more information visit www.nexpoint.com

Risk Disclosures

The information contained herein are provided as general information only and do not constitute a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or engage in any particular investment strategy, and should not be considered specific legal, investment or tax advice. Before making a decision or giving advice about any matter contained in this communication, agents or individuals should consult their own attorney, tax or financial professional.

