Addresses the ~$1B market for isolated SiC, GaN and MOSFET gate drivers and digital isolators serving electrical vehicle, green power and industrial end-markets

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel, March 17, 2021 – Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ/TASE: TSEM), the leader in high-value analog semiconductor foundry solutions, today announced a newly developed, state-of-the-art galvanic capacitor technology integrated with its 0.18um power management and mixed-signal platforms, enabling up to 12kV isolated gate driver and digital isolator ICs, which enhance safety and power efficiency for applications in the automotive, green power and industrial markets, addressing an estimated $1B market.

The new technology offers a cost and size advantage thanks to the integration of the galvanic isolator, saving the need for an additional device. Lead customers are prototyping initial products addressing applications such as battery chargers, power supplies and motor drivers for electric and hybrid vehicles, green power (solar inverters and wind turbines power converters) and industrial markets.

“We are very excited to announce this innovative technology as we partner with lead customers to bring new products to market, supporting the anticipated high-growth in electrical vehicles and other applications for isolated power,” said Mr. Shimon Greenberg, Tower’s Vice President and General Manager of Mixed-Signal and Power Management Division, AIC BU. “The new technology augments our widely deployed 0.18um power technology, supporting applications from 5V to 200V”.

