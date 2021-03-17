MIGDAL HA'EMEK, Israel, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PV Nano Cell, Ltd. (OTCPink: PVNNF) ("PV Nano Cell" or the "Company"), an innovative provider of inkjet-based conductive digital printing solutions and producer of conductive digital inks, today announced it will be exhibiting in the online LOPEC 2021 exhibition, March 23rd to 25th (https://exhibitors.lopec.com/industry-directory/2021/list-of-companies/companydetails/pv-nano-cell/?elb=864.1100.1824.1.111&uls=2).



PV Nano Cell will demonstrate in the online exhibition its 5D complete solution offering for the printed electronics, mass-production applications. The 5D technology includes complete control over the 3-dimensional geometry, 1 dimension of the ink chemistry and an additional dimension of the printing process. The company's 5D technology is already implemented in focused target markets including the automotive, solar and embedded passive components. The company will also be presenting its DemonJet – low volume manufacturing printer now installed at customer sites and used amongst other, to print embedded passive components such as resistors and capacitors. In addition, PV Nano Cell will present its latest digital ink developments in silver-based, copper-based and the most recently introduced, gold-based digital ink.

PV Nano Cell’s Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Fernando de la Vega, commented, “LOPEC was always a great exhibition for us to meet with new and current customers and we are happy to exhibit online and demonstrate our one-of-a-kind digital printed solution for mass production applications. 3D printing is flourishing and PV Nano Cell is best positioned as the 3D printed electronics enabler. Despite the Coronavirus situation, we managed to grow our business significantly over the past year primarily with a mix of mass-production customers in the automotive and solar markets. We are now co-working with a giant passive components producer to develop additive manufacturing processes to print on-demand resistors and capacitors."

PV Nano Cell’s Chief of Business Development Officer, Mr. Hanan Markovich, commented, "Two years ago we started our strategic shift from ink-focused business to solution-focused business for mass production applications. I'm happy to say we are now reaping the fruits of this hard work and see tremendous market interest and willingness to cooperate and jointly develop digital printed solutions. We are working with leading automotive, solar and passive components companies and expect to consequently grow our business and number of customers this year. We invite everyone to digitally meet us at LOPEC 2021 and schedule online-meetings with the team to discuss how we can help you digitally print electronics in mass production."

PV Nano Cell, Ltd.

PV Nano Cell (PVN) offers the first-ever complete solution for mass-produced inkjet based, printed electronics. The proven solution includes PVN’s proprietary Sicrys™, silver-based conductive inks, inkjet production printers and the complete printing process. The process includes ink properties' optimization, printer’s parameters setup, printing modifications & tailored printing instructions per application. In the heart of PVN’s value proposition lies its unique and patented conductive silver and coper inks - Sicrys™. Those are the only inks made of Single Nano Crystals – which allows the inks to have the highest stability and throughput required to drive optimal mass-production results for wide range of applications. PVN’s solutions are used all over the world in a range of digital printing applications including: photovoltaics, printed circuit boards, flexible printed circuits, antennas, sensors, heaters, touchscreens and other. For more information, please visit http://www.pvnanocell.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward–looking statements. The words or phrases "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "will likely result," "are expected to," "will continue," "is anticipated," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward–looking statements." All information set forth in this news release, except historical and factual information, represents forward–looking statements. This includes all statements about the Company's plans, beliefs, estimates and expectations. These statements are based on current estimates and projections, which involve certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward–looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include issues related to: rapidly changing technology and evolving standards in the industries in which the Company operates; the ability to obtain sufficient funding to continue operations, maintain adequate cash flow, profitably exploit new business, and sign new agreements. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting PV Nano Cell, reference is made to the Company's latest Annual Report on Form 20-F which is on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by the Company in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC

Mr. James S. Painter III

President

w: 1 (321) 206-6682

m: 1 (407) 340-0226

f: 1 (352) 429-0691

email: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com

website: www.emergingmarketsllc.com

Hayden IR

w: 917-658-7878

hart@haydenir.com

PV Nano Cell Ltd

Dr. Fernando de la Vega

CEO and Chairman of the Board

w: 972 (04) 654-6881

f: 972 (04) 654-6880

email: fernando@pvnanocell.com

website: www.pvnanocell.com



