New York, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bioinformatics Market, By Product & Services, By Type, By Application, By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2016-2026F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916723/?utm_source=GNW



Global bioinformatics market stood at USD12.37 billion in 2020 and is is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.87% to cross USD23.42 billion by 2026. The global bioinformatics market is driven by the growing applications of bioinformatics in the filed of proteomics, drug discovery, personalized medicine, among others. Additionally, the growing demand for various sequencing techniques especially next generation sequencing is further expected to positively influence the market growth over the next few years. Besides, growing number of collaborations between various research institutions and biopharmaceutical companies especially for drug discovery and development is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth during the forecast period.

Global bioinformatics market can be segmented based on product & services, type, application, end user, company, and regional analysis.Based on product & services, the market can be segmented into bioinformatics tools, bioinformatic platforms and bioinformatic services.



The bioinformatics platforms segment dominated the market in 2020 with an overall share of 39.99% in the market. This can be ascribed to the growing demand for data analytics and data engineering. Additionally, the growing demand for various sequencing techniques further supports the segmental growth.

The major players operating in the global bioinformatics market include Illumina Inc., Qiagen NV, Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., 23AndMe, Biovia-Dassault Systemes, DataTrack International, Inc., Instem Plc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, BGI Group (Beijing Genomics Institute), Waters Corporation, SOPHiA GENETICS, Biomax Informatics AG, WuXi NextCODE Genomics, among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022–2026



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global bioinformatics market.

• To classify and forecast global bioinformatics market based on product & services, type, application, end user and regional distribution.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global bioinformatics market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global bioinformatics market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global bioinformatics market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service offerings, distribution channels and presence of all major service providers across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global bioinformatics market by using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product and services types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Bioinformatics companies, research institutes and laboratories and other stakeholders

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to bioinformatics

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global bioinformatics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, by Product & Services:

o Bioinformatics Tools

o Bioinformatic Platforms

o Bioinformatic Services

• Market, by Type:

o Genomics & Proteomics

o Simulation Studies & Molecular Modelling

o Genetic Engineering

o Others

• Market, by Application:

o Metagenomics

o Drug Discovery

o Precision Medicine

o Others

• Market, by End User:

o Institutional Research

o Industrial Research

- Forensic Biotechnology

- Medical Biotechnology

- Environmental Biotechnology

- Animal Biotechnology

- Agriculture Biotechnology

• Market, by Region:

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o Europe

- Germany

- France

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- Spain

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

o Middle East & Africa

- South Africa

- Saudi Arabia

- UAE

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global bioinformatics market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916723/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001