The global fresh meat packaging market is expected to grow from $2.32 billion in 2020 to $2.50 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.22 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.5%.



The fresh meat packaging market consists of sales of packaging materials used to preserve fresh meat and forms of fresh meat products.The fresh meat packaging industry includes some traditional packaging solutions including changed atmosphere packaging, vacuum skin packaging, and vacuum thermoformed packaging.



Such packaging solutions provide efficient transport and increase the storage of meat products by ensuring the fresh and timely distribution of meat products.



The main types of packaging formats used in the fresh meat packaging market are modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), vacuum skin packaging (VSP), and vacuum thermoformed packaging (VTP).Modified atmosphere packaging is a packaging system that involves a gaseous atmosphere surrounding the food product at an acceptable level for the preservation of food.



Vacuum skin packaging is the packing process done by loading food and applying a lid over it with a heated and softened upper layer.Vacuum thermoformed packaging is a simplified form of thermoforming using only heat, vacuum, and atmospheric part to form a thermoplastic layer.



The different types of materials used to manufacture packages are PE, PVC, BOPP, PA, EVOH, PP and are used to pack a variety of meats such as beef, pork, and poultry.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The growth of fresh meat packaging is limited by the change of customer preferences towards vegan food products due to growing awareness of the health benefits of vegan food.Moreover, according to an NCBI report, intake of red meat has been reported to raise the risk of incident coronary heart disease, stroke, and other illnesses that cause health problems.



Besides, according to a report by science daily, consumption of red meat, processed meat, or poultry may cause a 3-7% higher risk of cardiovascular diseases and a 3% higher risk of all causes of death. The deteriorating health conditions with consumption of meat has turned the customers to vegan option for better health, thereby negatively impacting fresh meat packaging market.



In May 2019, Sealed Air Corporation a packaging company acquired Automated Packaging Systems for a deal amount of $510 million on a cash and debt-free basis.The deal will expand its protective packaging business with complementary solutions and services in the US.



Automated packaging systems provides full flexible packaging systems, including industry-leading equipment, sustainable materials, and technical services.



The increased consumption of meat is contributing to the growth of the fresh meat packaging market.According to estimates from a study by the Australia Department of Agriculture Water and the Environment, meat consumption for 20 years to 2018 grew by 58% crossing 360 million tons.



In 2019, the per capita meat consumption in Spain was 46.2 kilograms, of which chicken was the most consumed fresh meat. The increase in consumption of meat contributed to the growth of the market.



The fresh meat packaging industry has been witnessing a rise in interactive and smart packaging to increase customer satisfaction.Smart packaging improves product’s shelf life, monitor freshness, maintain quality and improve safety and convenience with a transparent view of the product creating a fresh appeal to the consumer’s eye.



The use of modern technologies such as barcodes, radio-frequency identification (RFID) devices, QR codes, near-field communication (NFC) provides meat processing companies with various information including product information and the expiry date.For instance, Foster Farms, a leading poultry firm, has introduced a cooperative and engaging package called DORI.



Using QR code, data such as more than 500 fresh chicken recipes and a guide to terminology for poultry labeling can be accessed by users.



The countries covered in the fresh meat packaging market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

