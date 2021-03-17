New York, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Diagnostic Imaging Market By Product Type By Systems, By Portability, By Application, By End Users, By Region, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05916714/?utm_source=GNW



The global diagnostic imaging market is expected to witness steady growth during the forecast period.Diagnostic imaging is the visualization of body organs for timely and early diagnosis and treatment.



The market is expected to grow on the back of rising geriatric population in the world.In this era, technology and the medical sciences sector have joined hands which has helped people to get better treatments with the help of ultrasound, X-rays, etc.



Looking at the utility of diagnostic imaging, governments have now initiated funding for such type of medical devices, which is also a driving factor for this market. However, cost expensiveness and high maintenance can be a hurdle in the growth of the market.

The global diagnostic imaging market is segmented on the basis of product type, systems, portability, applications, end users and region.The system segment is divided into ultrasound systems, nuclear imaging systems, X-ray Imaging systems, CT scanners, MRI systems, Mammography systems and fluoroscopy.



In 2019, X-ray systems accounted for the largest share due to the rising cases of chronic diseases which require analog or digital X-ray for diagnosis.



In terms of regional analysis, global diagnostics imaging market is segregated into Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa.Majority of diagnostic imaging-based companies are present in the North America region contributing to the largest share of region in 2019.



However, Asia-Pacific is to forecast witness highest growth rate due to the rising awareness pertaining to the surging use of diagnostic imaging in budding economies like India and China.



Leading players in the global diagnostic imaging market include Roche, Phillips Healthcare, Abbott, Danaher, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Canon, ThermoFisher Scientific, Fujifilm, Biomerieux, Sysmex, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, OBD, Bio Rad, Hologic, Konica Minolta, Grifols, DiaSorin, Varex Imaging, Exact Sciences, etc. The companies operating in the market are investing in product developments and R&D in order to launch new diagnostic devices in the market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021–2025



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of global diagnostic imaging market.

• To classify and forecast global diagnostic imaging market based on product type, systems, portability, applications, end users and region.

• To identify drivers and challenges for global diagnostic imaging market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global diagnostic imaging market.

• To conduct pricing analysis for global diagnostic imaging market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global diagnostic imaging market.



The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers across the globe.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers and presence of all major players across the globe.

The analyst calculated the market size of global diagnostic imaging market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Diagnostic imaging companies, hospitals/clinics, research organizations and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums and alliances related to diagnostic imaging market

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as hospitals and diagnostic imaging centers, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, global diagnostic imaging market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Market, By Product Type



o By Architecture

- Open

- Closed

o By Field Strength

- High and Very-High Field MRI Systems

- Low-To-Mid-Field Systems

- Ultra-high field Systems

• Market, By Systems:

o Ultrasound Systems

- 2D

- 3D

- 4D

- Doppler

- High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound

- Electrocorporeal Shock Wave Lithotripsy

o Nuclear Imaging Systems

- Hybrid Spect Systems

- Positron Emission Tomography (PET)

- Single Photon Emission Photography (SPECT)

o X-Ray Imaging Systems

- Analog X-Ray Imaging Systems

- Digital X-Ray Imaging Systems

o CT Scanner

- High End Slice

- Mid End Slice

- Low End Slice

o MRI System

o Mammography System

o Fluoroscopy

• Market, By Portability:

o Stationary

o Portability

• Market, By Application:

o OB/Gyn

o Orthopaedic

o Musculosekeletal

o Neuro &Spine

o General Imaging

o Cardio &Thoracic

o Breast health

o Others

• Market, By End-User:

o Hospitals

o Diagnostic Imaging Centers

o Others

• Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

- China

- India

- Japan

- South Korea

- Australia

o Europe

- United Kingdom

- Italy

- France

- Germany

- Spain

o North America

- United States

- Mexico

- Canada

o South America

- Brazil

- Argentina

- Colombia

o Middle east & Africa

- UAE

- Saudi Arabia

- South Africa



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global diagnostic imaging market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

