TORONTO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence company, AnalytixInsight Inc. (“AnalytixInsight”, or the “Company”) (TSX-V: ALY; OTCQB: ATIXF), announces that it has expanded its AI-driven research solution with Refinitiv to include ESG analytics. Under the Refinitiv initiative, the Company has already published more than 13,000 reports on company earnings, dividend quality, and pre-revenue company analysis, and will now embed ESG scores and ESG metrics into its proprietary analysis and narratives, through its financial analytics platform, CapitalCube. Refinitiv, an LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) business, is one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure.



ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) is commonly used as a generic term by investors and regulators to evaluate corporate behaviors. ESG factors are rapidly increasing in importance by investment professionals when making investment decisions. For example, a recent study by the European Fund and Asset Management Association reports that asset managers in Europe manage almost EUR 11 trillion in assets that take some form of ESG considerations into account.

CapitalCube now provides ESG performance analysis and ESG scoring summaries on the approximately 9,000 global companies who report their ESG measures. An ESG narrative commentary and peer comparison chart is now embedded within CapitalCube’s earnings report. Over the past six months CapitalCube has published more than 3,000 earnings reports under the Refinitiv initiative.

The Company will also add CapitalCube ESG analysis and scoring metrics for stocks listed on InvestoPro, the European online financial broker platform of its FinTech affiliate, MarketWall. InvestoPro has been developed as a stock trading platform with a focus on fundamental analysis, research, and education, and will be offered to European users, following regulatory approvals.

The Company believes that CapitalCube’s proprietary AI-based quality scoring metrics which measure a company’s financial health, dividend quality, and ESG performance, will become increasingly more important to new retail investors who are learning to invest on their own, and are traits desired by regulators.

CapitalCube is the Company’s financial analytics platform which delivers scalable, machine-created content. Its powerful analytics engine is capable of more than 100 billion daily computations and provides fundamental financial analysis on approximately 50,000 worldwide stocks and North American ETFs.

The Company has also retained Red Cloud Securities Inc. (“RCSI”) to provide market stabilization and liquidity of the Company’s shares listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. RCSI will receive $5,000 per month for their services which may be terminated with thirty-day notice. There are no additional performance factors, shares, or options offered as compensation. RCSI is arm’s length and independent of the Company.

ABOUT ANALYTIXINSIGHT INC.

AnalytixInsight Inc. is an Artificial Intelligence, machine-learning company. AnalytixInsight’s financial analytics platform CapitalCube.com algorithmically analyzes market price data and regulatory filings to create insightful actionable narratives and research on approximately 50,000 global companies and ETFs, providing high-quality financial research and content for investors, information providers, finance portals and media. AnalytixInsight also designs and implements Workforce Optimization solutions for large global enterprises. AnalytixInsight holds a 49% interest in MarketWall, a developer of FinTech solutions for financial institutions. AnalytixInsight.com

