The global face shield market is expected to grow from $2.60 billion in 2020 to $2.86 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth is mainly due to surging face shield demand during the outbreak of COVID-19 as it adds an extra level of protection from getting infected by the virus. The market is expected to reach $4.22 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 10.2%.



The face shield market consists of sales of face shields and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture face shield that is worn over the face as personal protective equipment.A face shield is simply a curved plastic or Plexiglas panel attached to a band that can be worn over the face, and it should fit securely such that there is no gap between the band and forehead and extend beyond the chin.



It is used by many workers in the medical, dental, and veterinary sectors to protect the facial area and associated mucous membranes (eyes, nose, mouth) from splashes, sprays, and spatter of body fluids. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The main types of face shields are reusable and disposable. They are generally made of polycarbonate, cellulose acetate and are sold into a wide range of industries such as healthcare, construction, chemical, oil & gas, and manufacturing.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the face shield market in 2020.This region is expected to continue to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The availability of counterfeit products and the inefficiency of the face shield in completely preventing the spread of the virus are expected to limit the growth of the face shield market.Products such as masks are still the preferred alternatives to face shields.



A study published Physics of Fluids by AIP publishing used visualizations to know how effective face shields are at reducing the spread of the virus and the result showed that the face shield did block the initial forward motion of the simulated cough or sneeze but the expelled droplets were still able to move around the visor and were spread out to the larger area. The availability of counterfeit products and the inefficiency of the face shield in completely preventing the spread of the virus are expected to limit the growth of the face shield market.



In May 2020, Aspen Surgical Products, Inc., a leader in surgical disposable products, acquired North Carolina-based Precept Medical Products for an undisclosed amount. Precept is a leader in the US surgical face mask market with its high-quality Fogshield brand and also offers a full line of procedure face masks, face shield, non-surgical isolation gowns, lab jackets, scrubs, coveralls, patient gowns, lab coats, and cold therapy packs. The acquisition will enhance Aspen’s product portfolio with products that are critical for the health and safety of healthcare professionals.



Awareness due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and several government initiatives contributed to the growth of the face shield market.According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the coronavirus transmits through droplets of saliva when an infected person coughs or sneezes.



The awareness could be due to a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases and lockdowns imposed by governments across the globe.Initiatives by the government to reduce the spread of the virus supported the face shield market.



For instance, in European countries, the commission waives off customs duties and VAT on protective equipment, testing kit, and medical devices until the end of April 2021. The awareness due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and several government initiatives drove the face shield market.



Face shield manufacturers are using 3D printing machines to manufacture the face shield. 3D printing uses computer-aided design to create three-dimensional objects through a layering method, and it is also called additive manufacturing. For instance, in April 2020, Adidas worked with Carbon to manufacture a 3D-printed face shield, and the face shields are used to support healthcare organizations and underserved communities. Anatomiz3D is a 3D modeling and 3D printing company for healthcare in India. Anatomiz3D manufactured cost-effective 3D printed face shields for COVID-19 protection and delivered 3D printed face shields for frontline workers.



The countries covered in the face shield market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

