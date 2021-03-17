New York, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Market, End User -Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05803740/?utm_source=GNW

The increasing demand for biological therapies, growing focus on specialty medicines, growth in the nuclear medicines sector, and advancements in cell and gene therapies are also expected to offer market growth opportunities in the coming years.

The small and medium-sized pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market, byend user, during the forecast period

The pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is segmented intobig pharmaceutical companies, small & medium-sized pharmaceutical companies, generic pharmaceutical companies, and other end users.The small and medium-sized pharmaceutical companies segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market in 2020. This segment’s high growth can be attributed to the increasing number of emerging pharmaceutical companies that lack the in-house capabilities to manufacture and develop complex formulations and drug products.



Biologics manufacturing services segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on service, the pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is segmented into pharmaceutical manufacturing, biologics manufacturing, and drug development services.In 2020, the biologics manufacturing servicessegment accounted for the highest growth rate.



The major factor driving the growth of this segment is the growing demand for vaccines and biosimilars.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing countryin thepharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market

Thepharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



This growth can be attributed to factors such as growth in the manufacturing sector, favorable government regulations, growing strategic expansions from leading companies, increasing emphasis on off-patent drugs, and the presence of a highly skilled workforce.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Respondent: Supply Side- 80%and Demand Side 20%

• By Designation: C-level - 25%, D-level - 20%, and Others - 55%

• By Region: North America -50%, Europe -20%, Asia-Pacific -20%, RoW -10%



Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

• Catalent, Inc. (US)

• Lonza Group Ltd. (Switzerland)

• Recipharm AB (Sweden)

• Siegfried Holding AG (Switzerland)

• WuXiAppTec (China)

• Samsung Biologics (South Korea)

• Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH (Germany)

• Piramal Pharma Solutions (India)

• Vetter Pharma International GmbH (Germany)

• FAMAR Health Care Services (France)

• AbbVie Inc. (US)

• Aenova Group (Germany)

• Almac Group (UK)

• Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

• Cambrex Corporation (US)

• CordenPharma International (Germany)

• Albany Molecular Research Inc. (AMRI) (US)

• FUJIFILM Corporation (Japan)

• BioVectra (Canada)



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of thepharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as the service, end user, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis ofthe key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them with the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall pharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing marketand its subsegments.It will also help stakeholders better understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their business and make suitable go-to-market strategies. This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, trends, opportunities, and challenges.

