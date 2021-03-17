Jacksonville, FL, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Blue Water Ventures International, Inc. (OTCPK:BWVI) and project partner Endurance Exploration Group, Inc (OTC:EXPL) through its wholly own subsidiary Swordfish Partners have confirmed that both parties have agreed to an extension of the Pulaski Joint Venture through year end 2022.



The extension will allow the joint venture additional time to complete the recovery on the existing work site of the Pulaski and expand its survey to an additional area of interest, believed to be the resting place of the 2nd half of the Pulaski when she exploded during the night in June 1838. The current area of work includes the boiler and main common areas of the ship. The 2nd area of interest should include passenger staterooms and baggage compartments. Past year’s exploration of the Pulaski site has produced over 500 coins, pocket watches, silver ware sets and copious amounts of shipwreck material.

While working on the Pulaski recovery, plans are also being made to do an updated survey of the wreck site of the SS North Carolina, nicknamed the Copper Pot Wreck.

About Blue Water Ventures International, Inc.:

The Company is engaged in the business of conducting archaeologically sensitive recoveries of cargo and artifacts from shipwrecks. Its operations to date have focused on shallow water search and recovery projects in less than 150 feet of water. The Company is now expanding its focus to include deep-water salvage of historic and modern-day shipwrecks. For more information go to http://www.bwvint.com

About Endurance Exploration Group, Inc.:

Endurance Exploration Group, Inc. specializes in historic shipwreck research, subsea search, survey and recovery of lost ship containing valuable cargoes. Over the last 5 years, Endurance has developed a research database of over 1,400 ships that are known to be lost with valuable cargoes in the world oceans. For more information go to http:// www.eexpl.com

Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to: ability to further strengthen our balance sheet, ability to raise funding for continued operations, ability to successfully and profitably locate additional wrecks and cargos, ability to establish ownership, and other factors. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update such statements.

Keith Webb

904-215-7601

kw@bwvint.com