



In the just published company announcement no. 2/2021, it is stated that our expectations for 2020 was an EBITDA of 85-115 mDKK and EBIT of 35-65 mDKK.



The announced expectations for 2020 are an EBITDA of 95-110 mDKK and EBIT of 45-60 mDKK.









www.firstfarms.com or contact CEO Anders H. Nørgaard on telephone +45 75 86 87 87.

FirstFarms is a Danish stock exchange listed company. We operate FirstFarms with responsibility for the surrounding communities, and we deliver highest quality which is primarily sold locally. We act on new opportunities, that create value for our investors and for the surroundings. Every day, we work on creating a more sustainable company.

