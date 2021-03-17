New York, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "North America Jam, Jelly, and Preserve Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06036771/?utm_source=GNW

As the previously ready supply of raw materials like jars, fruits, and sugar, among others for production has become an unsteady supply. For instance, according to FAO Agri products faced a severe hit are cereals, groundnut, castor oils, jams and jellies, sugar etc., due to international borders canceled flights and disruptions in shipping activity and Canada, which imported CAD 135.045860 million Jams, fruit jellies, marmalades in 2019.



In the United States, small companies, like Sqirl, have been experimenting with berries to give their jams a touch of wine flavor. This makes their products stand out in the market, beyond usual delicacies offered by established brands. Thus, Product innovation is one key drivers for new brands, which give tough competition to the existing brands in the spread market.



Most consumers in the developed countries have been looking for food spreads, without any inclusion of artificial additives, owing to the associated long-term adverse health effects. Manufacturers are inclined toward the usage of natural flavoring agents, preservatives, and sweeteners as they are the key ingredients used in sweet spreads to extended the shelf-life of the product. Thus, in 2018, Polaner debuted Polaner Fruit & Maple fruit and the product is sweetened with golden maple grove farms pure maple syrup and is available in four flavors: strawberry, raspberry, peach and blueberry.



Key Market Trends

Demand for Clean-label and Reduced Sugar/Fat Spreads



With low carb and low-fat diets trending, consumers are incessantly opting for healthier and tastier convenient food options, like reduced sugar and fat jams, jellies, marmalades, and preserves. Moreover, a majority of consumers are looking for fruit spreads without any artificial preservatives or additives, as the continuous use of these artificial flavours and additives gradually leads to long-term adverse health effects. Thus, this is creating a growth opportunity for the players to establish their presence in the market with their high-quality products infused with zero-calorie sweeteners and natural preservatives. The aim of clean labels is to drive the sustainability of the product and provide great taste. The prominent player of the market studied, JM Smucker, has expanded its spread product range with the launch of honey- and fruit-based spreads with natural ingredients.



United States holds Largest Market Share



In the United States, consumers eat food spreads mainly as a breakfast item in combination with bread. According to Agri Canada, about 77% of American consumers prefer to use jam, jellies, and marmalades at breakfast, while 67% of consumers like to consume peanut butter and other seed spreads. Apart from the well-established brands, there has been a significant rise in the number of country-specific local brands offering similar products at a more competitive price. The availability of regional products at a convenient price is creating competition in the market. The greater the number of private-label brands, the greater is the price competition in the market. The competition is forcing many established international brands to differentiate their products from their local producers, leading to product innovation in the market.



Competitive Landscape

The North America Jam, Jelly, and Preserves market is highly competitive owing to numerous local and international players capturing the market. Some of the leading players, including The J.M. Smucker Company, B&G Foods Inc, National Grape Cooperative Association Inc., are holding significant market share. The North America Jam, Jelly, and Preserves market is highly competitive owing to numerous local and international players capturing the market. Some of the leading players, including The J.M. Smucker Company, B&G Foods Inc, National Grape Cooperative Association Inc., are holding significant market share. International brands with specialized product offerings continued to dominate the Jam, Jelly, and preserve the market landscape in North America. Higher prominence of brands, such as Crofters Food Ltd and Trailblazer Foods, was witnessed in the review year.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06036771/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001