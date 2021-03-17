Study With Major U.S. Swine CRO Suggests That MrFeed® Enhances Immune Function Without the Use of Antibiotics



San Diego, CA, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Menon Renewable Products ("Menon" or the "Company"), a global leader in disruptive animal feed technology, announced today results from a feeder pig trial conducted by a prominent swine contract research organization (CRO) in the United States. The results indicated that diets containing Menon's proprietary MrFeed® ingredient produced swine that showed decreased mortality and reduced need for treatment of disease without the use of antibiotics.

There are many types of ailments that livestock face as they are grown for commercial use, especially for swine. Ailments such as lameness, respiratory disease and arthritis, among others, are common. While antibiotics are often seen as the answer, credible third-party testing of MrFeed® such as this has shown that the use of antibiotics can be significantly reduced.

For this trial, Menon, in conjunction with the CRO, tested MrFeed® Pro50 Sw, a functional feed ingredient designed for swine diets, in a trial of 50 commercial feeder pigs that were given either MrFeed® or a control diet over the course of 11 weeks. The trial was conducted to see if MrFeed® can mitigate the effects of two common ailments in swine, porcine reproductive and respiratory syndrome (PRRS) and Mycoplasma hyosynoviae (MHS), and provide growth and mortality improvement due to its immune and nutritional properties.

The swine were split into groups of 12 pens with groups of either four or five pigs per pen. Two health challenges were administered during this study. MHS was given to the pigs on day 0 and PRRS was given to a designated seeder pig in each pen on day seven.

The results indicated that the death rate for the swine fed MrFeed® was lower overall. The results showed that pigs given MrFeed® Pro50 Sw at 5% in the feeder diet treatment had no mortalities (vs. 16% mortalities in the control) and showed a more rapid return to classification as healthy if they did become ill. In addition, the MrFeed® treatment group had elevated white blood cell and red blood cell counts, which indicates an increased immune function.

“One of the most common traits we see from trials conducted on MrFeed® is that animals’ immune systems are improved, which enables them to ward off diseases without the use of antibiotics,” said Dr. Suresh Menon, Founder and President of Menon. “The ingredient was designed to overcome the antinutritional factors present in commonly used feed ingredients, while providing improved animal health without the use of antibiotics. That’s exactly what we see here and in other trials as well. This shows us that MrFeed® could be a solution to improving immunity function in many different types of lifeforms, beyond animals being grown for consumption. Further investigation of the potential immunity benefits of MrFeed® is currently underway.”

MrFeed® Pro50 Sw is a high-quality swine feed ingredient delivered without artificial preservatives and rich in essential amino acids. MrFeed® Pro50 Sw contains crude protein that is superior to commonly used feed ingredients. Highly digestible and rich in protein, vitamins and minerals, the product has been developed specifically for use in swine diets and provides excellent survivability, immune system support and superior growth.

About Menon Renewable Products:

Menon Renewable Products, Inc. (Menon) was founded in 2013 by Dr. Suresh Menon and is based in San Diego, CA. Menon has developed a patented process that converts hydrocarbon-based sugars from agriculture-based raw materials into a functional animal feed ingredient under the brand name MrFeed®. The ingredient not only overcomes anti-nutritional factors in many animal feed products, but also replaces various grains, related proteins, animal by-products, fishmeal and other components. MrFeed® meets increasing worldwide demand for an abundant, sustainable, cost competitive and renewable source of animal feed. MrFeed® has been proven in aquaculture, poultry and swine (with other animal species currently under testing) and has demonstrated superior performance when compared to traditional feeds in the areas of survivability, growth, disease remediation, FCR and overall animal health.

About MrFeed ®

MrFeed ® represents a disruptive technology that will significantly enhance animal growth and gut health. Through inclusion of a spectrum of unique prebiotics, nucleotides and peptides, MrFeed® enhances digestibility, promotes animal health and reduces the need for antibiotics and other disease remediation treatments. By utilizing agricultural and related by-products, MrFeed® reduces environmental pressure caused by overuse of unsustainable animal feed ingredients (such as fish meal).

