at AACR Virtual Annual Meeting 2021

Research Triangle Park, NC, USA and Cambridge, UK, 17 March 2021 -- Inivata, a leader in liquid biopsy, will present new data on its RaDaR assay for the detection of molecular residual disease (MRD) and recurrence at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting, taking place on 10-15 April 2021. Data on the Company’s InVisionFirst-Lung liquid biopsy test will also be presented.



Two posters will highlight new data in support of RaDaR as a highly sensitive, personalized assay for the detection of residual disease and recurrence. The assay allows both detection of residual disease following curative intent or definitive treatment and early detection of relapse. Tracking a set of up to 48 tumor-specific variants in a patient, RaDaR is built on Inivata’s proven InVision® liquid biopsy platform technology. A third poster will also be presented showcasing new data on InVisionFirst-Lung, Inivata’s highly sensitive 37 gene liquid biopsy test relevant to the care of patients with advanced NSCLC.

Abstracts are available now on the AACR website . The accompanying posters will be available to view during the conference via the AACR e-poster site, together with audio descriptions.

Clive Morris, CEO of Inivata, commented: “Personalized liquid biopsy assays have the potential to transform current cancer treatment regimens by detecting recurrence earlier. We look forward to sharing this new data on RaDaR, which will highlight the continued clinical evidence in support of our assay across different solid tumor types. We will also be presenting new data on InVisionFirst-Lung that could help guide precision medicine.”

Details of the abstracts are as follows:

Title: Molecular Residual Disease detection in early stage breast cancer with a personalized sequencing approach

Session: PO.CL11.04 - Liquid Biopsies: Circulating DNA

Timing: Saturday, 10 April at 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM ET

Abstract No: #536

Link to abstract: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9325/presentation/1630

Title: Personalized circulating tumor DNA analysis in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma – preliminary results of the Liquid BIOpsy for MiNimal RESidual DiSease Detection in Head and Neck Squamous Cell Carcinoma (LIONESS) study

Session: PO.CL11.04 - Liquid Biopsies: Circulating DNA

Timing: Saturday, 10 April at 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM ET

Abstract No: #553

Link to abstract: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9325/presentation/1650

Title: Resistance Mechanism to BRAF inhibition Identified by Single Circulating Tumor Cell and Cell-free tumor DNA molecular profiling in BRAF-mutant Non-Small-Cell Lung Cancer

Session: PO.CL11.04 - Liquid Biopsies: Circulating DNA

Timing: Saturday, 10 April at 8:30 AM – 12:00 PM ET

Abstract No: #598

Link to abstract: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/9325/presentation/1695

About Inivata

Inivata is a leader in liquid biopsy. Its InVision® platform unlocks essential genomic information from a simple blood draw to guide and personalize cancer treatment, monitor response and detect relapse. Inivata’s technology is based on pioneering research from the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Institute, University of Cambridge. Its lead product, InVisionFirst®-Lung is commercially available internationally and through NeoGenomics in the US. It offers competitive sensitivity and turnaround, providing molecular insights that enable clinicians to make more informed treatment decisions for advanced NSCLC patients. Inivata has also launched the personalized RaDaR™ assay – allowing the highly sensitive detection of residual disease and recurrence – which has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the US FDA. Inivata is partnering with pharmaceutical, biotechnology companies and commercial partners in a range of early and late-stage cancer development programs. The Company has a CLIA certified, CAP accredited laboratory in Research Triangle Park, NC and R&D laboratories in Cambridge, UK.

About RaDaR™

RaDaR is Inivata’s assay for the detection of molecular residual disease (MRD) and recurrence. Built on Inivata’s proven InVision® liquid biopsy platform technology, RaDaR is a highly sensitive personalized assay that tracks a set of up to 48 tumor-specific variants in a patient using a liquid biopsy, allowing both detection of residual disease following curative intent or definitive treatment, and early detection of relapse. RaDaR has been granted Breakthrough Device Designation by the US FDA.

About InVisionFirst®-Lung

InVisionFirst-Lung is Inivata’s 37 gene liquid biopsy test relevant to the care of patients with advanced NSCLC. InVisionFirst-Lung offers competitive sensitivity and a rapid turnaround time with results being delivered within seven calendar days from blood draw. The test has received reimbursement for US Medicare patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and is available for both commercial and research use. InVisionFirst-Lung is being commercialized in the US by NeoGenomics as part of a strategic collaboration with Inivata.

