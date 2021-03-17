MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, TSX Venture: RX) released today its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020. Key highlights include:
“Our Canadian pharmaceutical business continued to grow in the fourth quarter, with double-digit sales growth overall in the full year 2020 amidst a global pandemic and a challenging business environment,” commented Mr. René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “During 2020, we successfully launched FeraMAX® Pd, a new product platform using a patented iron delivery system, as well as three new products in our Canadian pharmaceutical business, namely, Tibella®, FeraMAX® Pd Therapeutic 150, and Combogesic®. We made significant marketing investments of approximately $1.7 million in these new products in 2020. Approximately $0.7 million of these investments were made in the fourth quarter during which two new products were launched. The sales growth in our Canadian pharmaceutical business was offset by investment in new products, as well as challenges in our international pharmaceutical business, resulting in an overall decline in our 2020 net profit margin to 17%. While our international pharmaceutical business was negatively impacted by COVID-19 during 2020, we were encouraged to have shipped a large international FeraMAX® order early in 2021. I look forward to reporting on our progress in 2021, as we continue to invest in new products and long-term growth initiatives, including Tibella®, FeraMAX® Pd, Combogesic®, and a new women’s health product which we in-licensed in Q4 2020.”
The CEO’s presentation on the Q4 2020 Results is available at the following link: www.biosyent.com/q4-20/.
The Company’s Audited Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 will be posted on www.sedar.com on March 17, 2021.
About BioSyent Inc.
Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty and international business units.
As of the date of this press release, the Company has 12,740,775 common shares outstanding.
|BioSyent Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|In Canadian Dollars
|Q4 2020
|Q4 2019
|% Change
|FY 2020
|FY 2019
|% Change
|Net Revenues
|5,726,328
|5,569,286
|3
|%
|22,332,168
|21,424,324
|4
|%
|Cost of Goods Sold
|1,326,613
|1,206,641
|10
|%
|4,908,321
|4,778,069
|3
|%
|Gross Profit
|4,399,715
|4,362,645
|1
|%
|17,423,847
|16,646,255
|5
|%
|Operating Expenses and Finance Income/Costs
|3,363,585
|2,693,492
|25
|%
|12,186,868
|10,775,724
|13
|%
|Net Income Before Taxes
|1,036,130
|1,669,153
|-38
|%
|5,236,979
|5,870,531
|-11
|%
|Tax (including Deferred Tax)
|370,428
|501,308
|-26
|%
|1,441,644
|1,501,236
|-4
|%
|Net Income After Taxes
|665,702
|1,167,845
|-43
|%
|3,795,335
|4,369,295
|-13
|%
|Net Income After Taxes % to Net Revenues
|12
|%
|21
|%
|17
|%
|20
|%
|EBITDA
|1,116,856
|1,700,840
|-34
|%
|5,577,206
|5,747,706
|-3
|%
|EBITDA % to Net Revenues
|20
|%
|31
|%
|25
|%
|27
|%
|BioSyent Inc.
|Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|AS AT
|December 31, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|% Change
|ASSETS
|Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
|$
|25,577,706
|$
|21,973,477
|16
|%
|Trade and other receivables
|1,815,015
|2,083,723
|-13
|%
|Inventory
|2,073,561
|2,139,127
|-3
|%
|Prepaid expenses and deposits
|307,599
|648,781
|100
|%
|CURRENT ASSETS
|29,773,881
|26,845,108
|11
|%
|Property and equipment
|2,161,698
|2,482,266
|-13
|%
|Intangible assets
|1,007,822
|1,023,378
|-2
|%
|Loans receivable
|597,332
|588,467
|2
|%
|Deferred tax asset
|30,481
|26,095
|17
|%
|TOTAL NON CURRENT ASSETS
|3,797,333
|4,120,206
|-8
|%
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|33,571,214
|$
|30,965,314
|8
|%
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES
|$
|5,138,674
|$
|3,359,041
|53
|%
|NON CURRENT LIABILITIES
|1,636,584
|1,811,763
|-10
|%
|Long term debt
|-
|-
|0
|%
|Total Equity
|26,795,956
|25,794,510
|4
|%
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|33,571,214
|$
|30,965,314
|8
|%
For further information please contact:
Mr. René C. Goehrum
President and CEO
BioSyent Inc.
E-Mail: investors@biosyent.com
Phone: 905-206-0013
Web: www.biosyent.com
This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
BioSyent Inc.
Mississauga, Ontario, CANADA
