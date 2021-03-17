NEW YORK, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ABR Dynamic Funds , LLC (ABR) , announced that it had hired John Grady, who will serve as Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel. An industry veteran with more than three and a half decades of experience as both a lawyer and executive, Mr. Grady has worked with ABR Dynamic Funds as outside counsel for years, making him a natural fit as the firm builds out its robust team and scales to meet current and future growth demands.



“Hiring John provides ABR with a level of industry expertise that can’t be matched,” said Taylor Lukof, Founder and CEO of ABR Dynamic Funds. “Our strategies have led us on this path of tremendous growth, and John’s familiarity with our approach and core values has enabled him to jump in seamlessly.”

Prior to joining ABR Dynamic Funds, Mr. Grady was a partner with several global law firms and also held positions with RCS Capital Corporation, Steven & Company and the Nationwide Funds Group, as well as with the Constellation Funds Group and Turner Investment Partners.

“Working closely for several years with ABR Dynamic Funds gave me a keen understanding of the Firm and its strategies,” said Mr. Grady. “It made sense that my next step would be to join the Firm to support its existing and future growth.”

About ABR Dynamic Funds

ABR Dynamic Funds, LLC was formed in March 2015 to create innovative investment solutions for financial professionals and their clients. ABR’s parent company was originally formed in 2010 as a research-focused trading group managing internal proprietary capital and developing proprietary indices, which it then licensed to ABR.