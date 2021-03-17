Element Fleet to help bring AYRO’s next-generation delivery EVs to market by offering comprehensive management services and financing.

AUSTIN, TEXAS, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYRO, Inc. (Nasdaq: AYRO) (“AYRO” or the “Company”), a designer and manufacturer of light-duty, short-haul, and last-mile delivery electric vehicles (EVs), today announces an agreement with Element Fleet Management, the world’s largest pure-play automotive fleet manager. By combining AYRO’s marketing, engineering, and production expertise with Element’s fleet management capabilities, global footprint and consulting experience, the companies aim to support the deployment of large fleets of AYRO electric delivery vehicles over the next four years.

Element currently has 1 million vehicles under management across 5 countries and serves over 5,500 loyal, world-class clients. AYRO will partner with Element for their suite of fleet management services spanning the vehicle lifecycle. The collaboration is intended to allow clients interested in AYRO vehicles to benefit from Element’s experienced strategic consulting team to help select, finance, and optimize their fleets for cost savings, driver safety, and reduced environmental impact. In addition, Element’s commercial sales team is expected to offer AYRO EVs and Element’s industry-leading service partner network to provide appropriate maintenance, accident repair, transport, roadside assistance, and other on-road services to ensure client satisfaction and real-time support.

“Our partnership with Element is intended to support large-volume deployments of our EVs that are purpose-built for the delivery market,” said AYRO CEO Rod Keller. “Restaurants, food services, and delivery companies with national footprints need more than just EVs - they need financing, telematics, and maintenance and repair services to manage the entire fleet lifecycle and keep operating costs low. Together with Element, we should now be able to provide custom, end-to-end EV fleet management services for commercial customers, enabling us to quickly and effectively scale. We believe that Element’s market dominance and global footprint also give us a significant competitive advantage against other companies that do not have this support in meeting immediate demand for sustainable delivery fleets.”

AYRO’s lineup of EV models vary from light-duty truck, van, and flatbeds to three-wheel vehicle configurations. Given that AYRO’s EVs are 100% electric, they can also operate in challenging environments, including inside warehouses and stadiums, as well as outside on higher education, government, and corporate campuses, in addition to traversing public roads (LSV version – subject to state regulations). The wide range of applications for AYRO’s next-generation EVs are supported by the efficiency and ergonomic nature of its vehicles that have the potential to deliver lower annual operation costs than gas or diesel. Because each vehicle can be charged using a standard 110V/20amp outlet, EV charging infrastructure is not required, allowing fleet managers to transition to electric fleets more easily.

AYRO and Element intend to initially serve clients in the U.S. and Canada over the next four years, but the supply chain capabilities and resources of the two companies can also be leveraged to meet potential future demand across global markets.

“Element is strategically well-positioned to support our clients and lead our industry through the gradual electrification of automotive fleets over the next decade. We are excited by both the economic and environmental benefits of fleet vehicle electrification,” said Chris Gittens, Executive Vice President, Strategic Relationships. “As the market-leading fleet management company everywhere we operate, our relationship with AYRO ensures our clients have ready access to this innovative new offering.”

ABOUT AYRO, INC.

Texas-based AYRO, Inc., engineers and manufactures purpose-built electric vehicles to enable sustainable fleets. With rapid, customizable deployments that meet specific buyer needs, AYRO’s agile EVs are an eco-friendly microdistribution alternative to gasoline vehicles. The AYRO 411 Club Car is the only zero-emission, light duty EV known to AYRO that can be optimized for the needs of any sustainable fleet, while the AYRO 311 EV can be configured for a variety of urban last-mile transportation needs. AYRO innovates with speed, discipline, and agility, and was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs, investors, and executives with a passion for creating sustainable urban electric vehicle solutions for micromobility. For more information, visit: www.ayro.com

ABOUT ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is the largest pure-play automotive fleet manager in the world, providing the full range of fleet services and solutions to a growing base of loyal, world-class clients – corporates, governments, and not-for-profits – across North America, Australia, and New Zealand. Element enjoys proven resilient cash flow, a significant proportion of which is returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks; a scalable operating platform that magnifies revenue growth into earnings growth; and an evolving capital-lighter business model that enhances return on equity. Element’s services address every aspect of clients’ fleet requirements, from vehicle acquisition and maintenance to accident recovery and remarketing. Clients benefit from Element’s expertise as the largest fleet solutions provider in its markets, offering unmatched economies of scale and insight used to reduce fleet operating costs and improve productivity and performance.

For more information, visit www.elementfleet.com/investors .

