AI technology paired with big data pre-identifies attractive online store prospects,

aims for acquisitions of businesses with at least 30% revenue from off-Amazon sources

HERZLIYA PITUACH, Israel, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology Commerce Management ( TCM ) announced today the e-commerce aggregator’s technology has already qualified online businesses for potential Q2 2021 acquisition deals totaling more than US$50M. TCM used its unique and proprietary Super Brain™ technology to predictively analyze the value of e-commerce properties, bringing higher certainty to its near-term acquisition targets. Additionally, while other e-commerce aggregators focus almost exclusively on Amazon FBA or third-party sellers, TCM aims to make revenues off-Amazon properties at least 30% of its rapidly growing portfolio.

The news of the company’s new e-commerce acquisition targets comes fast on the heels of three deals with term sheets in place, and just weeks after TCM came out of stealth by launching its technology on a global scale.

TCM’s Super Brain technology consists of powerful artificial intelligence (AI) models that use big data, machine learning (ML) and deep learning (DL) to evaluate trends and opportunities for e-commerce businesses and products with a high certainty of future performance and profits. It uniquely allows TCM to qualify acquisition opportunities in both Amazon and off-Amazon stores hosted on platforms such as Shopify, Walmart and eBay.

“TCM is fast out of the gate to take full and immediate advantage of this exploding e-commerce aggregator market,” said Gabi Bar, co-founder of TCM . “Our Q2 acquisition plans leverage TCM’s unique ability to identify, evaluate and acquire e-commerce businesses sometimes before they even hit the market, giving us a huge first-mover advantage on these opportunities.”

When TCM’s technology identifies and qualifies an e-commerce store as a suitable acquisition target, TCM provides the seller with a precise analysis of the business’s value and is prepared to sign a deal within a few days or weeks. TCM’s forthcoming acquisition targets include e-commerce businesses selling goods ranging from office and art supplies to beauty and personal care to fitness equipment, toys, games and home and kitchen items.

Marginal operating profits for TCM-owned online stores averaged 27 percent in 2020. This is a direct result of TCM’s Super Brain AI models that suggest growth vectors and forecast demand for products, brands and categories, in addition to optimizing the stores. E-commerce businesses seeking acquisition are also encouraged to apply to TCM for an evaluation here.

TCM has more than 170 employees worldwide, as well as a strong record of organic growth since 2016. The current acquisitions will be funded through new capital sources.

About TCM

Technology Commerce Management (TCM) delivers the e-commerce aggregator industry’s first predictive, AI-driven e-commerce performance optimization. Using a combination of big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), TCM identifies, qualifies, acquires and optimizes e-commerce businesses with the highest empirical probability of maximizing wealth creation and ROI for all stakeholders. Founded in 2016 and based in Israel, TCM now operates e-commerce businesses on Amazon, Shopify, eBay, Walmart, Wayfair, WooCommerce and more. Learn more about TCM at www.tcmdigital.com and follow TCM on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter and YouTube .

