The protein fractionation segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the proteomics market, by instrumentation technology, during the forecast period “

Based on instrumentation technology, the proteomics market is segmented into spectroscopy, chromatography, electrophoresis, protein microarrays, X-ray crystallography, surface plasmon resonance (SPR), and protein fractionation.During the forecasted period, protein fractionation segment is expected to grow at a highest CAGR in the global proteomic market.



However, the ability of spectroscopy to quantify the complex structure of proteins on a large scale, providing quality results, and the capability of integration with other technologies for protein quantification make spectroscopy an indispensable tool in proteomics.



Academic research laboratoires segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on end users, the proteomics market is segmented into hospitals, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical companies, academic research laboratories, and other end users. During the forecasted period, the academic research laboratories segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the global proteomics market.However, pharmcautical companies segment accounted for the largest share in 2020. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing research funding for genomics and proteomics research and the increasing outsourcing of research activities to various pharmaceutical companies with in-house CRO services.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region proteomics market

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the increasing investments by governments and industries, growing biotechnology research, and rising awareness of personalized therapeutics.



The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 20%, Tier 2 - 45%, and Tier 3 - 35%

• By Designation: C-level - 30%, D-level - 20%, and Others - 50%

• By Region: North America - 36%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 27%, Latin America – 9%, and Middle East and Africa – 3%.



List of companies profiled in the report:

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

• Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (US)

• Merck KGaA (Germany)

• Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US)

• Bruker Corporation (US)

• Danaher Corporation (US)

• GE Healthcare (US)

• Luminex Corporation (US)

• PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

• Waters Corporation (US)

• Illumina, Inc. (US)

• Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg)

• QIAGEN Bioinformatics (Netherlands)

• Creative Proteomics (US)

• Promega Corporation (US)

• Sengenics (Singapore)

• Biomax Informatics AG (Germany)

• MS Bioworks LLC (US)

• WuXi NextCODE (China)

• Fios Genomics Ltd. (UK)

• GENEWIZ (US)

• Biognosys AG (Switzerland)

• Bioproximity (Switzerland)

• MRM Proteomics Inc. (Canada)

• Integrated Proteomics Applications (US)

• Poochon Scientific, LLC (US)

• Proteome Factory AG (Germany)

• VProteomics (India)

• HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan)

• Applied Biomics, Inc. (US).



Research Coverage:

This report provides a detailed picture of the global proteomics market.It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as instrumentation technology, reagent, software and service, application, end user, and region.



The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



This report will enable stakeholders to understand the market’s pulse and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends.

